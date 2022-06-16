It's an all Gopher Conference matchup for Class A state baseball championship

Hayfield is just one win away from repeating as the Class A baseball state champions and the Vikings will have to go through a Gopher Conference rival to win another state title.

No. 1 seed Hayfield (24-2) will face No. 2 Randolph (24-1) in the Class A baseball state championship game at 10 a.m. Friday at Target Field.

“It’s going to be fun; it’s going to be exciting,” Hayfield senior standout Easton Fritcher said.

Randolph nearly reached the title game a year ago. The Rockets lost 9-8 in 15 innings to New York Mills in the state semifinals. Hayfield then rallied past New York Mills 7-4 in the championship game.

“It’s great for the Gopher Conference,” Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said. “We’re really growing as a conference and it just shows we play some pretty good baseball in that conference.”

Hayfield and Randolph met once during the regular season. Randolph won the game 6-5 in extra innings, the most runs the Vikings have allowed in a game this season. Hayfield starter Nolan Klocke pitched in the game despite being sick. The Vikings were also without third baseman Ethan Pack, and they committed four errors.

“When we faced them earlier in the year we didn’t play good defense,” Krekling admitted. “And Randolph’s going to put the ball in play. ... We have to do a better job of at least making the routine plays.”

Klocke, Hayfield's top starting pitcher this season, will have his full allotment of 115 pitches for the game. Randolph could be at a big disadvantage in the game at two key positions.

Randolph down a player

Senior Nathan Weckop was ejected during the Rockets’ 4-3 semifinal win over New York Mills for running into the first baseman. Weckop, who bats third in the Randolph order, missed the rest of the semifinal contest and will have to set out the title game as well.

“He’s their No. 2 (pitcher) and we would have faced him,” Krekling said. “We’ll face his brother instead.”

Jacob Weckop, Nathan’s twin brother, is Randolph’s No. 3 pitcher and he is now expected to start against Hayfield. Will Baldus, Randolph’s top pitcher, threw 6 ⅓ innings in the semifinals and will not be able to pitch in the title game.

“He (Jacob Weckop) throws harder, but he’s their best catcher so they don’t like to move him from there,” Krekling said. “They’re not as deep at catcher when they have him pitch.”

The Rockets will also be lacking in pitching depth if Jacob Weckop falters.

“It really limits what they can do pitching wise,” Krekling said. “Their pitcher is really going to have to throw strikes.”

Randolph will also be weaker behind the plate and Krekling said that could give Hayfield more chances to run when on the bases.

This is the second time this school year that an area high school team will have its championship game impacted by an ejection in the state semifinals. In the fall, Chatfield quarterback/defensive back Sam Backer was ejected and he had to miss the Class AA football title game, which Chatfield would go on to win.

“It’s too bad because it’s the state championship game,” Krekling said.

But Krekling still expects the game to be very close.

“We know it’s going to be a great game,” he said. “I expect a one- to two-run game; I just think we’re so evenly matched. There’s a lot of talent on both sides of the diamond.”

Hayfield is trying to win another team title in boys sports. The Vikings have won the past two Class A state championships in basketball as well as the Class A state title in baseball last spring. This year's baseball team has four starters who were also starters on the 2021-22 basketball team in Fritcher, Pack, Kobe Foster and Zander Jacobson.

“We’ve had to deal with that target on our back for a while now,” Fritcher said. “Basketball and baseball, we’ve gotten used to it. ... Getting back there is the goal, but we want to win. All these guys are hungry.”

Hayfield also knows how to win on the big stage. Last spring the Vikings trailed New York Mills 4-0 in the baseball title game before scoring the game's final seven runs.

“If we get down, we know we can come back,” Fritcher said. “That’s the experience. We’re used to being put in difficult situations, but we’re always going to pump the gas on them (opponents).”