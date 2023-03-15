6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Section 1AA boys basketball championship

The top two seeds in the Section 1AA boys basketball playoffs, Lake City (26-1) and Plainview-Elgin-Millville (25-4), will square off in the section championship game at 8 p.m. Thursday.

John Marshall vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Rotary Holiday Class
Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Aeron Stevens (12) is averaging more than 23 points and seven rebounds per game this season. The 25-4 Bulldogs will take on 26-1 Lake City in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Mayo Civic Arena.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 3:00 PM

ROCHESTER — Don’t expect Lake City to be overconfident when the Tigers face Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game on Thursday.

Lake City, ranked second in the state in Class AA, enters the game 26-1. The Tigers, the No. 1 seed in the section, opened the season with a 76-57 win over P-E-M, but that will not give them a false sense of security.

“It was a long, long time ago,” Lake City coach Greg Berge said. “They've been an excellent basketball team all year and they’ve been a top-ranked team in the state.”

Also Read

The second-seeded Bulldogs have lost just three times since the opener. They are 25-4, just out of the top 10 rankings in the state and rated No. 15 in QRF.

The two teams square off with a state berth on the line at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena in what could be an epic showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have two talented players and they have a lot of pieces around them that really complement those two kids,” Berge said. “They play great defense and they’re going to be a big challenge.”

Lake City, ranked fourth in the state in the QRF rankings, has also been a handful for teams the entire season. The Tigers have won 10 consecutive games; their lone loss was to Stewartville, which is playing in the Section 1AAA title game.

“Defensively we’re going to have our hands full,” P-E-M coach Jason Herber said. “But we’re a defense-first team and have relied on our defense all year. We have to try to slow them down because they have four guys who can light you up in a minute.”

Section 1AA basketball
Lake City junior Hunter Lorenson is averaging more than 17 points per game for the Tigers. Top-seeded Lake City will face No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AA title game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Civic Arena.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Four Tigers average in double figures in scoring: Junior guard Hunter Lorenson (17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game), 6-foot-9 senior guard/forward Ryan Heise (16.7 ppg. 6.7 rpg, 2.3 blocks), 6-4 junior Keegan Ryan (12.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.5 bpg) and 6-3 junior guard Jaden Shones (10.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg).

“We have to contain their scorers,” Berge said. “And offensively we just have to take good shots, play our game and compete each and every possession.”

Aeron Stevens, a 6-foot-7 senior, is a scoring force all over the court for P-E-M. Berge said Stevens is also an excellent passer, which sets up his other teammates.

Lake City has plenty of size in the lanky Heise, Ryan and 6-5 junior Rylee Fick. Berge said being able to defend at a high level will be the key for the Tigers.

Lake City’s ability to force turnovers was a big factor in the first meeting with P-E-M.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the key is just taking care of the ball because they feast on you if you make mistakes,” Herber said.

Stevens averages 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

“We just have to get Aeron the ball in other opportunities,” Herber said. “But the good thing about Aeron is he can score from anywhere on the floor.”

More good news for P-E-M is standout 6-3 senior guard Kaiden Peters has recovered nicely from an ankle injury. He was limited in the first two section tournament rounds, but played about 30 minutes in a semifinal victory against Caledonia and excelled on defense.

“He’s frustrated because his drive and shot weren’t quite there, but he did so much more for us,” Herber said. “And now he’s got five more days (to recover).”

With reduced play in the section playoffs, Peters season averaged dipped to just fewer than 20 points per game. He also averages 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Herber said when Peters was limited other players got a chance to see more action and step up. “In the long run I think it made us a better team,” the coach said.

Lake City’s last state berth was in 2019 when it placed third in Class AA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Big-time players step up in big-time games,” Berge said, “but oftentimes it’s those other guys that step up and really make winning basketball plays. That’s really what it comes down to, play the game the right way, play with poise, play with confidence and lay it all on the line.”

P-E-M’s last state berth was in 2012 when the Bulldogs won the Class AA state championship. They lost in the section title game a year ago in triple overtime to Caledonia.

“I do believe the winner of our game has a chance to do some damage up there (at state),” Herber said. “I think we’re two of the better teams.”

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
State girls basketball tournament pairings
March 15, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Prep
Forced to raise their level of play, state-bound Goodhue girls have done it
March 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
Stewartville girls basketball team primed for first state appearance
March 14, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Your Style - Walter and Louise Hanson
Lifestyle
Nordic style for 2
March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Jack Charles Fickle
Local
Motel front desk clerk sentenced to 180 days in jail for raping guest
March 15, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Survivor 44 Tribes
Arts and Entertainment
Live Chat: Rochester native Sarah Wade heads into week three of 'Survivor' ready to laugh
March 15, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
The Castle
Local
Castle sold for $2.3 million
March 15, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen