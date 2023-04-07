50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

It's official: Mayo to be in Section 3, Class 6A as part of moving landscape for prep area football

The Spartans knew they were making the move up, but officially learned on Friday who will be in their section. However, that wasn't the only major move that was announced.

JM vs. Mayo football
Brigg Poppe (21) and Tore Papenfuss (30) run out onto the field with the Addington Jug in hand before the game against John Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Alex VandenHoutenJason Feldman and Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 4:44 PM

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota State High School League has announced section alignments for the next two sports seasons and as the Post Bulletin previously reported, there are quite a few changes when it comes to football.

Northfield, Mayo football
Prep
Mayo football to make jump to Class 6A as part of major shake-up in southeastern Minnesota prep football
Coach Donny Holcomb confirmed the news on Thursday, along with other changes involving Stewartville and Austin.
March 23, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

The most noteworthy is Mayo making the leap up to Class 6A and on Friday, the Spartans learned what their new section looks like.

Mayo will be in Section 3, Class 6A with Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount. Rosemount won the section last year before falling in the Class 6A championship to Maple Grove. The previous season, Lakeville South captured the section title as well as a state title.

Meanwhile, Mayo's jump up means Section 1AAAAA will now have just five teams after Austin dropped down a level. New Prague ventures over from Section 2AAAAA to join the likes of Northfield, Owatonna, Century and John Marshall in Section 1AAAAA. Austin's new section will feature just five teams as well after Albert Lea was bumped down. The Packers will square off with Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville and Winona.

ALSO READ

Section 1AAA will not only have a new champion in 2023, but it will welcome in one powerhouse program and another that is growing under a second-year head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champion Cannon Falls is moving out — heading back to Section 4, but this time in Class AA — while last year’s Section 1AAAA champion Stewartville and Red Wing will move into 1AAA this season.

Stewartville, under head coach Garrett Mueller, went 10-1 last fall and advanced to the state tournament, before falling to powerful Hutchinson in the quarterfinals.

Rochester Lourdes, which was the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs last fall, and Plainview-Elgin-Millville, which fell to Cannon Falls in the section championship game, remain in Section 1AAA, as do upstart La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AA is shrinking, down to just six teams, but it’s just as powerful as ever.

Long-time powerhouse Caledonia remains in the section, as does defending champion Chatfield, which has reached the Prep Bowl each of the past two seasons, winning it in 2021.

The major changes to Section 1AA come in the form of departures. Goodhue — which pushed Chatfield to its toughest game of the regular season (a 28-28 Chatfield win) — is moving out and will play in Section 1A. Triton will also move out of the section and head west, to play in Section 2AA.

In Section 1 Nine-Man, Kingsland moves in while Lyle/Austin Pacelli moves out. This will benefit Kingsland as the Knights have played Nine-Man during the regular season the last few years and then had to jump up to Section 1A (with 11 players) during the postseason.

The rest of Section 1 Nine-Man stays the same with Grand Meadow, Houston, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Mabel-Canton, Southland and Spring Grove rounding out the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle/Pacelli will join Section 3 Nine-Man.

Section 1A has a pair of new teams as Blooming Prairie and Goodhue both drop down a class after playing in Class AA the last few years. Randolph and Kingsland drop out of the section.

Faribault Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rushford-Peterson and Wabasha-Kellogg make up the rest of Section 1A.

NEW FOOTBALL SECTION ALIGNMENTS

Section 3AAAAAA: Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rochester Mayo, Rosemount.

Section 1AAAAA: New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall.

Section 1AAAA: Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Winona.

Section 1AAA: La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island, P-E-M, Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes, Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AA: Caledonia, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 2AA: Blue Earth Area, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Medford, New Richland-H-E-G, St. Clair/Loyola, Triton, Waterville-E-M, Maple River.

Section 1A: Faribault B.A., Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rushford-Peterson, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1 9-Man: Grand Meadow, Houston, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Mabel-Canton, Southland, Spring Grove.

Section 3 9-Man: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, Edgerton, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Hills-Beaver Creek, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Madelia, Mountain Lake Area, GHEC/Truman.

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Guerrilla Wrestling Club
Prep
Unselfishness, hard work has Cody Buchanan turning the Guerrilla Wrestling Club into the go-to training spot
April 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Aeron Stevens - Plainview-Elgin-Millville Boys Basketball
Prep
Not to be denied, P-E-M's Stevens is Post Bulletin Boys Basketball Player of the Year
April 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Madeline Kingsbury Search
Local
Hundreds of volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury near Winona
April 07, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
rctc softball.jpg
College
RCTC softball team looks to contend for region title, national berth
April 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Local
Photos: Coordinated search related to disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury is held in Winona
April 07, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Madeline Kingsbury Update
Local
Still no suspect in missing Winona woman's disappearance
April 07, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson