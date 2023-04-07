It's official: Mayo to be in Section 3, Class 6A as part of moving landscape for prep area football

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota State High School League has announced section alignments for the next two sports seasons and as the Post Bulletin previously reported, there are quite a few changes when it comes to football.

The most noteworthy is Mayo making the leap up to Class 6A and on Friday, the Spartans learned what their new section looks like.

Mayo will be in Section 3, Class 6A with Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount. Rosemount won the section last year before falling in the Class 6A championship to Maple Grove. The previous season, Lakeville South captured the section title as well as a state title.

Meanwhile, Mayo's jump up means Section 1AAAAA will now have just five teams after Austin dropped down a level. New Prague ventures over from Section 2AAAAA to join the likes of Northfield, Owatonna, Century and John Marshall in Section 1AAAAA. Austin's new section will feature just five teams as well after Albert Lea was bumped down. The Packers will square off with Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville and Winona.

Section 1AAA will not only have a new champion in 2023, but it will welcome in one powerhouse program and another that is growing under a second-year head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champion Cannon Falls is moving out — heading back to Section 4, but this time in Class AA — while last year’s Section 1AAAA champion Stewartville and Red Wing will move into 1AAA this season.

Stewartville, under head coach Garrett Mueller, went 10-1 last fall and advanced to the state tournament, before falling to powerful Hutchinson in the quarterfinals.

Rochester Lourdes, which was the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs last fall, and Plainview-Elgin-Millville, which fell to Cannon Falls in the section championship game, remain in Section 1AAA, as do upstart La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AA is shrinking, down to just six teams, but it’s just as powerful as ever.

Long-time powerhouse Caledonia remains in the section, as does defending champion Chatfield, which has reached the Prep Bowl each of the past two seasons, winning it in 2021.

The major changes to Section 1AA come in the form of departures. Goodhue — which pushed Chatfield to its toughest game of the regular season (a 28-28 Chatfield win) — is moving out and will play in Section 1A. Triton will also move out of the section and head west, to play in Section 2AA.

In Section 1 Nine-Man, Kingsland moves in while Lyle/Austin Pacelli moves out. This will benefit Kingsland as the Knights have played Nine-Man during the regular season the last few years and then had to jump up to Section 1A (with 11 players) during the postseason.

The rest of Section 1 Nine-Man stays the same with Grand Meadow, Houston, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Mabel-Canton, Southland and Spring Grove rounding out the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyle/Pacelli will join Section 3 Nine-Man.

Section 1A has a pair of new teams as Blooming Prairie and Goodhue both drop down a class after playing in Class AA the last few years. Randolph and Kingsland drop out of the section.

Faribault Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rushford-Peterson and Wabasha-Kellogg make up the rest of Section 1A.

NEW FOOTBALL SECTION ALIGNMENTS

• Section 3AAAAAA: Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rochester Mayo, Rosemount.

• Section 1AAAAA: New Prague, Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall.

• Section 1AAAA: Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Winona.

• Section 1AAA: La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Pine Island, P-E-M, Red Wing, Rochester Lourdes, Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

• Section 1AA: Caledonia, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Section 2AA: Blue Earth Area, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Medford, New Richland-H-E-G, St. Clair/Loyola, Triton, Waterville-E-M, Maple River.

• Section 1A: Faribault B.A., Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Rushford-Peterson, Wabasha-Kellogg.

• Section 1 9-Man: Grand Meadow, Houston, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Mabel-Canton, Southland, Spring Grove.

• Section 3 9-Man: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, Edgerton, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, Hills-Beaver Creek, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Madelia, Mountain Lake Area, GHEC/Truman.