Iyer's poise has Mayo back in the state tournament

That was a comfortable fit in an otherwise uncomfortable situation for the Mayo girls tennis team.

The Spartans, who were favored to win the Section 1AA team tournament for the third straight year, were searching for one more win in its dual with No. 9-ranked Lakeville South on Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club to make it happen.

A trip to the state tournament was on the line.

Mayo captured the Section 1AA girls team tennis title on Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club. The Spartans beat Lakeville South 4-3 in the final. Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo was leading 3-1 at the time, but was looking for the clinching fourth point. Still on the courts were the Nos. 2 and 4 singles matches, as well as the No. 2 doubles match.

All of those seemed up for grabs, and Mayo would ultimately fall at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.

That left sophomore Nandini Iyer to deliver at No. 4 singles for Mayo. She claimed the first set 6-2 against Lakeville South’s Elizabeth Payne, but was trailing 4-1 in the second one.

Iyer, who makes no habit of looking befuddled, was out of sorts in falling into that second-set hole.

“When you are down like that, it’s tough mentally because you start to feel like you’re going to lose,” Iyer said. “I was feeling some pressure.”

But not so much that she couldn’t handle it. Which is precisely why Mayo coach Jeff Demaray put her there. He figured her experience as a fourth-year varsity player would carry her as would her built-in poise.

Demaray also figured his team might really need a win at No. 4 singles to beat the Cougars, who were ranked ninth in the state while Mayo was second.

Demaray got all of that right.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nandini has a lot of matches under her belt,” said Demaray, who normally plays Iyer at No. 1 doubles. “I felt confident about her. She is very poised, and she can also drive the ball, keep it deep and attack. She has the whole game.”

The sophomore sure had it when she needed it most. Iyer called on all of that skill, experience and cool to win six of the next seven games and prevail 7-5 that second set, giving her the match and the 20-1 Spartans another trip to the state tournament.

Iyer joined singles players Claire Loftus and Aoife Loftus, as well as the No. 3 doubles team of Jorden Ruskell and Malea Diehn as winners against Lakeville South, which earlier in the day had beaten Century 4-3 in the section semifinals.

Mayo blanked Lakeville North 7-0 in the other semifinal.

Mayo No. 2 singles player Julsrud was too busy with her own match against South to be paying attention to the progress of Iyer.

But she took comfort in knowing that Iyer was one of the ones trying to come up with the section clincher.

“Nandini never gives up and she can power through anything,” Julsrud said.

• Century finished the team portion of its season 12-5. . .The state team tournament is Oct. 26-27 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEMIFINALS

Mayo 7, Lakeville North 0

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Kiera Kelly 6-2, 6-0; Sutton Julsrud (M) def. Brielle Croke 6-1, 6-0; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Maija Lunde 6-1, 6-0; Malea Diehn (M) def. 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Molly Plotnik/Jasmine Woo 6-0, 6-2; Jorden Ruskell/Keely Ryder (M) def. Sammy Roy/Annie Doyle 6-3, 6-3; Charlotte Colby/Ella Dozois (M) def. Maija Lunde/Brielle Croke 6-0, 6-4.

Lakeville South 4, Century 3

Singles: Paige Sargent (C) def. Reese Burton 6-0, 6-0; Julia Baber (C) def. Michaella Sullivan 6-1, 6-3; Nicole McKinney (LS) def. Zoey Chen 6-2, 6-2; Kathleen Thompson (C) def. Elizabeth Payne 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Georgia Demi/Riley Burton (LS) def. Jenny Yan/Reetu Gurung 6-3, 6-0; Macey Glad/Olivia Walker (LS) def. Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma 6-0, 6-0; Mia Kubly/Kate Clark (LS) def. Kaitlin Osburn/Naomi Nevenheim 6-0, 6-0.

FINAL

Mayo 4, Lakeville South 3

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Reese Burton 6-0, 6-1; Michaella Sullivan (LS) def. Sutton Julsrud 6-4, 6-4; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Nicole McKinney 6-0, 6-1; Nandini Iyer (M) def. Elizabeth Payne 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Georgia Demi/Riley Burton (LS) def. Keely Ryde/Charlotte Colby 6-1, 6-1; Macey Glad/Olivia Walker (LS) def. Audrey Aney/Ella Dozois 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Jorden Ruskell/Malea Diehn (M) def. Mia Kubly/Kate Clark 6-1, 6-1.