JM a mix of talent and inexperience

It’s tough to know what to expect from the Rochester John Marshall football team.

Talent certainly exists here, including the Rockets having one of their fastest teams in years. Troy Lee, Keondre Bryant, Michael Nicometo, Darius Jordan and Peter Ladu can all take it the distance. But the inexperience on this roster — and there is a lot of it — has JM coaches working in overdrive.

But direct that “expectations” question to the JM players and their answer is unanimous. It’s that this is going to work, and to look out for the Rockets.

“Everyone is out there giving 110%,” new starting quarterback Gunnar Dokken said. “We’ve got guys who were on deck last year who are ready to go. I think we’re going to have a really good attack on offense, and our defense will hold up well.”

That offense has plenty of mystery to it. JM’s top running back is likely Lee. The senior didn’t play football last year. But Dokken is raving about the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, who blends speed with strength.

“Troy is our best running back,” Dokken said. “He’s very fast and it takes a lot to bring him down.”

And then there is Dokken. He’s not a big guy, at 6-1, 165 pounds. But he’s put in the time over the summer to get ready, and he’s not lacking confidence.

Dokken is undaunted despite this being his first season as a varsity starter. He says he’s ready to go.

“My strengths are that I’m a good decision maker and that I have good accuracy with my throws over the middle,” Dokken said. “My deep (ball) isn’t where I want it to be yet. But it’ll be there when we open our season (Thursday, at powerhouse Mankato West).”

If JM’s offensive line can open holes for swift running backs Lee, Bryant and Jordan, and if it can give Dokken time to throw to speedy and tall wideouts Nicometo and Ladu, this offense could be dangerous.

And really, it is that offensive line — one that features hard workers Dominiq Price (6-0, 220), monstrous Ben Laack (6-4, 305), Tate Zeller (6-4, 215) and Will Luedtke (6-4, 235) — that JM coach Kevin Kirkeby is most excited about.

That position group has been arguably JM’s most diligent weight lifters this summer. That same unit will also occupy JM’s defensive line.

“Our offensive and defensive lines are really looking good early in the season,” Kirkeby said.

Among the things working against JM is the number of injuries it’s already experiencing. Ladu is likely out until mid-season with a broken collar bone, Bryant is out the first few games with a broken arm and Laack might miss the first couple of games with a knee injury.

With that many key players unavailable, JM could be discombobulated early.

“We have some good football players, but we don’t have the depth we normally do,” said Kirkeby, who’ll be forced to play a number of sophomores as a result of low numbers. “We’re just so young.”

JM’s players are staying optimistic despite any of their team's shortfalls. They like what’s in front of them.

“We have a lot of young guys with the right football mindset, to just pin your ears back and go,” Luedtke said. “They just need some work on the technical side of things."

Price, like Luedtke a senior, said it would be a mistake to take his team lightly. JM finished 2-4 last year.

“I’m looking forward to playing with my team,” Price said. “I feel like JM football gets slept on a lot. But we’ve had a lot of seniors putting in the work. Our record is going to go up.”

ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL

(all games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated)

Sept. 2 — at Mankato West

Sept. 10 — Austin

Sept 17 — at Northfield

Sept. 24 — Mayo

Oct. 2 — New Prague, 2 p.m.

Oct. 8 — at Owatonna

Oct. 15 — Century

Oct. 20 — at Stewartville