SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

JM boys soccer to host World Cup quarterfinal watch party at Peace Plaza as part of fundraising effort

The Rockets will be selling old jerseys to raise money for new kits for all four teams next season.

Century, John Marshall boys soccer
John Marshall’s Ralph Nah (9) stops a ball during a boys soccer game against Century on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
December 07, 2022 12:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — At 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, the John Marshall boys soccer team are encouraging all soccer fans to come down to Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester to catch some FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal action.

The Rockets will be selling old and vintage JM jerseys during the games as part of a fundraising effort to get new kits for all four boys teams next season. The goal is to have the same kit for all 80 players, which was not the case last year.

Rush World
Business
With new turf field, Rush World scores as the foundation of Rochester's soccer scene
With a new addition, Rush World recently doubled in size, offering now two turf fields to help keep up with the demand of providing safe soccer space for all ages and backgrounds.
December 06, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

In fact, there were times last year were junior varsity players wore practice shirts for games. But hopefully, the Rockets can raise enough money to give each player a kit that includes a home and away jersey, two practice jerseys, two pairs of shorts, two pairs of socks and a warm-up jacket.

"Our current jerseys are from like the 80's and 90's," coach Abdul Noor said. "It's time for an upgrade. We want to look united and as one big family. Any help is appreciated."

Vintage Jerseys are being sold for $20 a piece with accepted forms of payment being cash or Venmo. If you don't want a jersey, one can donate to the GiveButter page established and are still encouraged to come watch the games on a 19-foot screen with fellow soccer fanatics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is outside, so dress appropriately and bring your own chair. The Rockets also wanted to thank the Rochester Downtown Alliance for working with them and allowing the opportunity.

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Christmas Classic Wrestling Tournament
Prep
Changes coming to this year's Minnesota Christmas Wrestling Tournament
This year's tournament will have a new location, new format and a new sponsor.
December 07, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Spring Grove coach Kody Moore.jpg
Prep
Spring Grove coach looks back on state title just eluding Lions' grasp
One season after finishing 3-5, the Spring Grove football team was 25 seconds away from a Nine-Man state title. Coach Kody Moore looks back on the joy and disappointment of the near perfect season.
December 07, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hockey graphic
Prep
Girls hockey results for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
December 07, 2022 12:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
December 06, 2022 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports