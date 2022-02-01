JM/Co-op girls capture conference Alpine ski title

WELCH — The Rochester John Marshall/Co-op girls team finished first on Monday in the Big Nine Conference Alpine Ski meet at Welch Village.

The Rockets, led by a second-place individual finish by Bailey Earnest-Miller, totaled 181 points. Mankato West was second (171), Northfield third (138), Mankato East fourth (90) and Mayo fifth (28). Century did not have a complete team.

Bailey Earnest-Miller, who attends Lake City High School, was timed in 1:10.31. She was one of four JM skiers to land in the top 10. The top seven finishers are all considered all-conference.

JM’s Ella Pattinson was sixth (1:11.37), Emily Leitzen eighth (1:13.82) and Carly Earnest-Miller ninth (1:14.68).

Audrey Aney was Mayo’s highest finisher, landing 17th (1:19.55).

Mankato West won the boys meet with 167 points. Mayo was fourth (114), Century fifth (38) and John Marshall sixth (18).

Mayo’s Michael Shevlin finished fourth overall (1:05.91). Teammate Nicolas Villavicen was eighth (1:10.79) and Century’s Jay Sargent was 10th (1:12.76). JM got a 14th-place finish from Jack Schjolberg (1:14.94).

BIG NINE MEET

GIRLS

Team scores

John Marshall/co-op 181, Mankato West 171, Northfield 138, Mankato East 90, Mayo 28, Century (inc.).

Individual scores

(Top 10 and Rochester finishers)

1. Breck Carlson (MW) 1:04.87; 2. Bailey Earnest-Miller (JM) 1:10.31; 3. Camryn Zotalis (North) 1:10.81; 4. Brynn Bohlke (MW) 1:10.87; 5. Kira Neeb (ME) 1:11.35; 6. Ella Pattinson (JM) 1:11.37; 7. Ella Hegseth (North) 1:11.88; 8. Emily Leitzen (JM) 1:13.82; 9. Carly Earnest-Miller (JM) 1:14.68; 10. Maddie Cooney (ME) 1:15.30; 11. Veronika Voss (JM) 1:15.58; 15. Sadie Schjolberg (JM) 1:18.83; 17. Audrey Aney (M) 1:19.55; 19. Delaney Brummer (JM) 1:20.04; 20. Hope Skelton (JM) 1:20.24; 22. Alicia Storlie (JM) 1:22.06; 23. Parker Scott (M) 1:23.27; 25. Anya Kisiel (M) 1:24.51; 33. Paige Martin (C) 1:31.92; 34. Emma Reimers (JM) 1:32.15; 35. Caroline Stevens (M) 1:32.89; 37. Maria Villavicenci (M) 1:33.06; 44. Reece Grob (M) 1:48.80; 45. Allison Anneke (C) 1:49.88; 46. Ellen Bonacci (M) 1:50.13; 47. Selina Chen (M) 1:58.73.

BOYS

Team scores

Mankato West 167, Mankato East 158, Northfield 133, Mayo 114, Century 38, John Marshall 18.

Individual results

(Top 10 and Rochester finishers)

1. Leo Demars (MW) 1:00.68; 2. Billy Wilson (North) 1:00.69; 3. Brenden Steinbach (ME) 1:04.28; 4. Michael Shevlin (M) 1:05.91; 6. Kingsley Alsop (North) 107.37; 7. Garrett Donkin (MW) 108.00; 8. Nicolas Villavicen (M) 1:10.79; 9. Gavin Walters (ME) 1:11.50; 10. Jay Sargent (C) 1:12.76; 12. Johannes Madsen (M) 1:13.41; 14. Jack Schjolberg (JM) 1:14.94; 21. John Mueller (M) 1:19.45; 22. Henry Krych (C) 1:20.32; 24. Max Parney (M) 122.35; 25. Sam Kalina (M) 1:22.89; 28. Soren Krych (C) 1:27.18; 30. Caleb Winkel (M) 1:30.08; 35. Alex Eckert (M) 1:44.81; 38. Milan Gupta (M) 1:50.37; 39. Ethan Pool (C) 1:53.49; 41. Jake Vandal (M) DNF; 43. Joey Heins (C) DNS.