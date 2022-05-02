JM coach Sonnabend driven by faith, passion

Eight years ago, Michael Sonnabend was in the doctor’s office for a routine physical. He’d shown up feeling fine, only there for a mandatory checkup before going on a high-adventure boy-scout trip to the Florida Keys with oldest son, Sam.

The doctor did his usual feeling around before telling Sonnanbend, “Your spleen feels enlarged.”

Sonnabend, who’d just completed his first year as the Rochester John Marshall boys track-and-field coach, didn’t know what to think.

But he had a better idea of what to fear when he was invited back to Mayo Clinic a short time later. He suddenly found himself sitting in a room with a poster on the wall that advertised a support group for cancer patients.

“They were checking me for cancer, but they weren’t telling me that at the time,” Sonnabend said.

It wasn’t long before the medical professionals had figured things out. Sonnabend learned on July 3, 2014, that he had leukemia.

“I asked them what the life expectancy was with this, and they told me 20 months,” Sonnabend said.

That was revised quickly by a second doctor who said, “not necessarily” to the dire 20-month prediction. But the second doctor did guarantee that a bone-marrow transplant would be in Sonnabend’s future if he hoped for a much longer life.

Sonnabend also longed for another guarantee: That he could continue coaching JM track and field and cross country. Sonnabend has just a few passions in his life, and there are two that drive him most — his family and coaching.

Michael Sonnabend, head coach of the John Marshall High School boys track and field team, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 but has barely let it slow him down. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

He can’t stand to be without either.

“When I’m without coaching, I miss the kids, the planning that goes with it and the whole atmosphere of being around the team,” Sonnabend said.

The 59-year-old, himself a JM graduate, has only had to be without coaching for two seasons in the last eight years, and one of them was in 2020, when nobody participated in track and field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That he’s persevered all of this time is remarkable.

Things hadn’t been too bad for Sonnabend in the first five years following the leukemia diagnosis, though he started to get noticeably more fatigued starting in late summer of 2019. As a result, he didn't coach cross country that fall, also figuring that his bone-marrow transplant would come somewhere in those months (complications with his lungs put that off). But by December of 2019, his spleen wasn’t just enlarged, it was massive and had sapped him of energy and an appetite as it pushed against his stomach.

Finally, he had it taken out.

When he left the hospital after that removal, Sonnabend was 30 pounds lighter. The spleen was that big.

In March of 2020 came the bone-marrow transplant.

“I probably would have tried the 2019 (cross country) season, but I was weak and tired,” he said. “My son (Sam) and I laugh about it now, because when he’d leave the house in the morning (during that stretch), I’d be lying on the living-room floor listening to the stereo. And when he’d come back (after school), I’d still be lying there.”

Almost never during those times — and some rugged moments that came later — did Sonnabend ask the typical question, “why me?”

“I ended up asking myself, ‘Why not me?’” he said. “I decided that I can handle it. I put a lot of faith in God. I figured that if there was a (divine) plan for me, then I could accept that, no matter what the result would be. I knew that I couldn’t fight the cancer myself. So I put all of my energy into my faith, and I let the (doctors) do the fighting for me. I let the people at Mayo (Clinic) do what they do. And they were amazing.”

Amazing also describes Sonnabend, all the way through this ordeal. He’s not one to give in. That is especially true of his coaching. After getting another “booster” bone-marrow transplant to try to eliminate the leukemia last summer, Sonnabend was at his physically weakest point.

That completely laid him out and figured to eliminate his chance of coaching the JM cross country team last fall. But he showed up anyway, most of the time. It was simply too much for him to stay away. And it had the benefit of taking his mind off his plight, likely helping him heal.

Oldest-son Sam, an assistant to his father this track-and-field season, wasn’t surprised that his dad simply gutted things out and kept showing up.

His refusal to give up on his passions — family and coaching — defines him.

“It tells you how passionate he is and how he cares about making a difference in kids’ lives,” said Sam, 22. “Sometimes my mom would tell him he needed to relax, but my dad would always say, ‘I’m fine.’ He was just trying to be reliable to the team, even though he was in and out of doctors appointments all the time. But I think coaching helped him speed up the (recovery) process. He had something to grab onto. He just wanted to get back to cross country.”

Now, he is back to track and field. Sonnabend says he is feeling great these days. Not all the way back, but around 90%.

He’ll take it. Sonnabend at 90% is more productive than just about all others at full strength. And more thankful, too.