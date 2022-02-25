SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

JM diver Bossou earns state berth

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 24, 2022 11:02 PM
FARMINGTON — John Marshall senior Kevin Bossou earned a Class AA state berth in diving on Thursday during the Section 1AA meet.

Bossou finished third in the section meet to earn a state berth. He had a total of 317.4 points for 11 dives. Bossou had placed second in the Big Nine Conference meet with 311.10 points. The top four divers in each section qualify for the state tournament.

Lakeville South's Porter Woodson was the section champion with 363.85 points followed by Alex Byer of Lakeville North with 325.5.

Six divers from Rochester placed in the top 13, including three from Century. Century's Riley Morris was seventh with 241.2 points followed by teammate Silas Wagstaf in seventh with 236.55. The Panthers' Kael Berry was 10th with 214.5 points.

Schafer Cheney of Mayo was 11th with 204.5 points and JM's Matthew Duncan was 13th with 173.75.

The Section 1AA swimming finals will be held at noon on Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

RELATED: Century in title contention after Section 1AA swimming preliminary round

