JM freshman Ogren lands two top-five finishes at state swimming and diving meet

MINNEAPOLIS — Julia Ogren believes she has a ways to go to catch up to her older sister as far as swimming achievements go. But the John Marshall freshman may be gaining fast.

Ogren had a stellar Class AA state meet for the Rockets as she captured a pair of top-five finishes. Anyone in the top eight earned All-State status.

“I did what I wanted to do,” Ogren said. “I went into it knowing what I could do and I think I did pretty good.”

While Ogren was sizzling individually, Century had its best team finish ever at the girls state swimming and diving meet. The Panthers placed 11th overall. Their previous best finish was 17th back in 2002.

“I think this is the best state meet we’ve ever had,” Century senior Emily Garrison said. “Our prelim showing was really strong. Our strategy was to sort of treat prelims like section finals and try to get as many qualified (in the top 16) as we could.”

Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian, like Ogren, had a pair of top-eight finishes.

Ogren had the two best finishes for Rochester swimmers. She placed third in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 backstroke.

“I kind of live in my sister’s shadow, so hopefully I can catch up, maybe,” Ogren said.

Her sister, Anna, excelled for John Marshall and currently swims at the University of Alabama.

Ogren was able to go a bit faster in the 100 backstroke than she did at the section meet and held nearly the same time in the 200 freestyle.

“I’m kind of always nervous before I swim, but I had a good mindset going in,” Ogren said.

Ogren enjoyed the 200 freestyle a bit more, and that was her best finish.

“It was good competition and I could see who I was around the whole time and it was a lot of fun,” Ogren said.

Century has three top-eight finishes

Century used a lot of energy during the prelims on Thursday, but due to that the Panthers had a good overall showing.

“It’s hard to hold onto a taper, but I think we did a good job,” Garrison said.

Garrison reached the championship finals of the 100 butterfly and she was also part of two relays that were in the top eight.

Individually, Garrison took All-State honors in the 100 butterfly by placing eighth.

“I’ve never even made it back to (championship) finals in an individual event so I’m really happy how I did,” she said.

Garrison joined freshman Sophia Blixt and seniors Katie Homme and Paige Patten to place sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. Garrison, Patten, Blixt and freshman Chloe Magnuson placed eighth in the 200 medley relay.

“We did everything we set out to do,” Century co-coach Dale Magnuson said. “We haven’t had an All-State swimmer since 2009.”

The Panthers also secured team points by having individuals in the consolation finals.

Garrison was 14th in the 200 individual medley.

Blixt was 12th in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Patten finished 13th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle. Homme was 16th in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

“This has been the year of so many achievements,” Garrison said. “I think I achieved every goal I set out for myself. Not many people can say that. I think our team did everything and I achieved every goal I had at the beginning of the season.”

Boorjian sparks Mayo

Boorjian had top-eight finishes in both the 50 and 500 freestyle events for the second straight year. As a junior, she was seventh in the 50 and eight in the 500. This time she reserved that order, placing seventh in the 500 and eight in the 50.

"I thought the meet was great," she said. "I got my goal of going under five minutes in the 500 and we got all of our events, including our relays, back to the finals and the top 16. So I was super proud of this team."

Boorjian enjoys both of her individual events, and likes the contrast in the races between the two vastly different distances.

"I am feeling a little sentimental as I wrap up my four years on the team, but it's been a great journey," she said.

Boorjian, who plans to swim at Division III Emory University in Atlanta, helped Mayo placed 16th the team standings.

“We had a nice mix of veteran swimmers who have been to state and newcomers,” Mayo coach Juliet Parlette said. “And they all performed really, really well. They all exceeded expectations.”

Parlette said Boorjian excelled in a leadership role for the Spartans.

"She did such a great job of rallying those relays," Parlette said. "She's such a great teammate."

Boorjian, Elise Weingarten and Madeline Gau were part of two Mayo relays that advance to the consolation finals. They teamed with Gabriella Lee to place 12th in the 200 medley relay. The trio were joined with Julia Behnke to take14th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.70.

Gau, a freshman, placed 11th in the 100 butterfly.

Class AA state meet

Team scores (top 10, Rochester schools)

1. Edina 260, 2. Minnetonka 254, 3. Wayzata 219.5, 4. Stillwater 177.5, 5. Shakopee 136, 6. Lakeville North 112, 7. Prior Lake 101, 8. Moorhead 96, 9. Chanhassen 94, 10. Sartell-St Stephen 81.5, 11. Century 79, 16. Mayo 45, 22. John Marshall 31.

Individual results

(Winner, Rochester top 16)

200 medley relay — 1. Minnetonka 1:43.75, 8. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:49.98, 12. Mayo (Elise Weingarten, Gabriella Lee, Madeline Gau, Natalie Boorjian) 1:50.93.

200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettman (Stillwater) 1:51.16, 3. Julia Ogren (John Marshall) 1:52.61, 13. Patten (Century) 1:55.88.

200 IM — 1. Katie McCarthy (Edina) 2:03.10, 14. Garrison (Century) 2:07.10.

50 freestyle — 1. Haley Zelen (Shakopee) 23.04, 8. Boorjian (Mayo) 24.07, 12. Blixt (C) 24.28, 16. Katie Homme (Century) 24.66.

Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Woodbury) 426.90.

100 butterfly — 1. Claire Reinke (Wayzata) 53.62, 8. Garrison (Century) 57.85, 11. Gau (Mayo) 58.03.

100 freestyle — 1. Dillon Paige (Minnetonka) 50.86, 16. Katie Homme (Century) 54.22.

500 freestyle — 1. McCarthy (Edina) 4:55.46, 7. Boorjian (Mayo) 5:02.73, 16. Patten (Century) 5:23.17.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Edina 1:34.50.

100 backstroke — 1. Lily Van Heel (St. Michael-Albertville) 53.90, 4. Ogren (JM) 56.94, 12. Blixt (Century) 57.59.

100 breaststroke — 1. Cate Pawlaski (Andover) 1:02.79.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka 3:28.28, 6. Century (Garrison, Blixt, Katie Homme, Patten) 3:32.25, 14. Mayo (Boorjian, Julia Behnke, Elise Weingarten, Gau ) 3:40.81.

