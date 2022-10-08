We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

JM gets worn down in lopsided loss

John Marshall slipped to 0-6 as it fell 60-6 to Owatonna.

Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo
John Marshall High School
October 07, 2022 10:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The start wasn’t too bad for winless John Marshall on Friday night.

The trouble was, the youthful and inexperienced Rockets couldn’t sustain it.

Also Read
mayo football logo
Prep
Defense, Beale leads No. 9 Mayo over New Prague
Beale rushed for over 200 yards and the defense forced three turnovers for the Spartans.
October 07, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 07, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

JM began with about a 50-yard drive against Owatonna, then turned the ball over on downs. Things went mostly downhill from there for JM, with the exception of some strong individual defensive plays and Owatonna went on to beat the Rockets 60-6.

JM has now given up 52, 55 and 60 points in its last three games as it slipped to 0-6 overall. Owatonna is 4-2.

“We put together a good drive and defensively made (Owatonna) earn everything early,” first-year Rockets coach Kyle Riggott said. “I was proud of the way we played with urgency early. But then, inches started stacking up, and an inch here and an inch there turned into a couple of feet, and then a whole bunch of feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second half, we got beat down.”

JM got another strong game from running back Ty’Shawn Beane as the sophomore finished with 94 yards rushing on 16 carries. Quarterback Nico Chhin, who was returning from an injury, was 9-for-24 passing for 71 yards and an interception.

Beane also led in yards receiving, with 30 on two catches. Darius Jordan had 17 yards receiving.

Owatonna was led by Conner Grems with 124 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

JM is at Century on Friday, Oct. 14.

Owatonna 60, John Marshall 6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

ADVERTISEMENT

Owatonna — NA. John Marshall — Ty'Shawn Beane 18-94, Nico Chhin 11-(minus 16).

Passing

Owatonna — NA. John Marshall — Nico Chhin 9 completions, 24 attempts, 1 interception, 0 touchdowns, for 71 yards.

Receiving

Owatonna NA. John Marshall — Beane 2-30, Darius Joran 2-17, Keondre Bryant 2-8, Zach Ladu 1-5, Eli Ladu 1-10.

Related Topics: FOOTBALLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTER
What to read next
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 07, 2022 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville football
Prep
Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville football on Oct. 7, 2022
Kasson-Mantorville hosted Stewartville for a football game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Stewartville defeated Kasson-Mantorville 31-10.
October 07, 2022 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 07, 2022 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 07, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports