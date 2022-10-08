JM gets worn down in lopsided loss

ROCHESTER — The start wasn’t too bad for winless John Marshall on Friday night.

The trouble was, the youthful and inexperienced Rockets couldn’t sustain it.

JM began with about a 50-yard drive against Owatonna, then turned the ball over on downs. Things went mostly downhill from there for JM, with the exception of some strong individual defensive plays and Owatonna went on to beat the Rockets 60-6.

JM has now given up 52, 55 and 60 points in its last three games as it slipped to 0-6 overall. Owatonna is 4-2.

“We put together a good drive and defensively made (Owatonna) earn everything early,” first-year Rockets coach Kyle Riggott said. “I was proud of the way we played with urgency early. But then, inches started stacking up, and an inch here and an inch there turned into a couple of feet, and then a whole bunch of feet.

“The second half, we got beat down.”

JM got another strong game from running back Ty’Shawn Beane as the sophomore finished with 94 yards rushing on 16 carries. Quarterback Nico Chhin, who was returning from an injury, was 9-for-24 passing for 71 yards and an interception.

Beane also led in yards receiving, with 30 on two catches. Darius Jordan had 17 yards receiving.

Owatonna was led by Conner Grems with 124 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

JM is at Century on Friday, Oct. 14.

Owatonna 60, John Marshall 6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Owatonna — NA. John Marshall — Ty'Shawn Beane 18-94, Nico Chhin 11-(minus 16).

Passing

Owatonna — NA. John Marshall — Nico Chhin 9 completions, 24 attempts, 1 interception, 0 touchdowns, for 71 yards.

Receiving

Owatonna — NA. John Marshall — Beane 2-30, Darius Joran 2-17, Keondre Bryant 2-8, Zach Ladu 1-5, Eli Ladu 1-10.

