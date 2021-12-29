JM girls lose, but it could have been a lot worse

A hush went over the Mayo Civic Auditorium crowd midway through Wednesday morning's girls basketball game that pitted John Marshall against Bloomington Jefferson.

The teams were meeting on the second day of the Rotary Holiday Classic. On the ground was JM star forward/center Lilly Meister, arguably the best player to ever wear a Rockets uniform. She sat there for a minute, clutching her left knee.

The Rockets feared the worst there, that the injury might be a season-ender for the All-State player who next year will play at Indiana University.

What they got instead was the best kind of news. This was not a structural injury, but rather a bad bruise, incurred just above the knee after a collision with a Bloomington Jefferson defender.

It made Wednesday's game result much easier to take for JM, the Rockets falling 53-48, their second loss in as many days in the Rotary tournament.

"When Lilly let me know that it was just a bruise, I told her, 'Good, now get some ice on it because we have practice tomorrow,' " JM coach Phil Schroeder said with a smile.

That smile mostly matched Schroeder's mood, even after losses on consecutive days. And even as JM tries to establish more offensive balance, with Meister having been far and away its most productive scorer this season and last. In JM's loss to Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday, Meister had 33 points and nobody else had more than five.

Things were better on Wednesday. Meister finished with 16 points after leaving the game with about 8 minutes left with the injury. Ava Haglund had 13 points and Katie Hurt 12, both of them nailing a pair of 3-pointers. Nobody else had more than five points.

Schroeder is just happy they will have an opportunity to strike more of an offensive balance as the year progresses. Meister allows them that.

"Lilly means an awful lot to us, to say the least," Schroeder said. "She didn't just shoot well today, but she made some awfully nice passes. She's not a one-dimensional player; she makes the other kids better."

On Wednesday, JM didn't just struggle finding enough scorers, it also had a tough time stopping Bloomington Jefferson defensively. Jaguars guard Emily Roach was the biggest issue. The senior and daughter of Jefferson coach Paul Roach got loose for 20 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 25.

Bloomington Jefferson 53, John Marshall 48

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON (53)

Emma Felt 2 P; Courtney Anderson 7 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Roach 25 P, 5 3-PT; Abigail Nelson 13 P; Angelina Chapple 6 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (48)

Katie Hurt 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Haglund 13 P, 2 3-PT; Lilly Meister 16 P; Sarah Mullenbach 5 P; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P.

Halftime: BJ 31, JM 26.

Free throws: BJ 10-15, JM 12-24.

Three-point goals: BJ 7, JM 4.

Bloomington Kennedy 48, Century 36

Bloomington Kennedy is having its best season in years. That trend continued on Wednesday in the Eagles' 48-36 win over Century.

Bloomington Kennedy's smooth and creative point guard Ashlee Burchette has had a huge role in what's going on and is savoring every minute of it.

"It feels good to win, especially because we haven't won in a while," said Burchette, who finished with 16 points and a number of deft assists off the dribble. "My job is to pass the ball and score the ball; to pass it out and to also finish."

Burchette has done enough of both to lift Kennedy to its 7-2 start.

Century made a serious game of it on Wednesday, refusing to give up, as is its custom.

Panthers coach Chadd Clarey, whose team won four games all of last season but is now 4-4 this year, came away pleased even after the Panthers dropped both of their Rotary games.

Clarey has an extremely young team (five sophomores receiving big minutes) filled with fighters.

"They fight from start to finish no matter who is in front of them," Clarey said.

Against Kennedy, Century was paced by one of its few upperclassmen, Jordyn Sutton. The senior forward, who is playing the best basketball of her career, according to Clarey, had 11 points. She had 19 points on Tuesday against Rosemount.

Bloomington Kennedy 48, Century 36

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY (48)

Hailey Williams 2 P; Ashlee Burchette 16 P, 2 3-PT; Nariah Dismukes 7 P; Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan 6 P, 1 3-PT; Samara Buchanan 10 P; Mya Green 7 P, 1 3-PT.

CENTURY (36)

Jordyn Sutton 11 P; Taylor Clarey 10 P, 2 3-PT; Bailey Klote 5 P; Audrey Whitney 6 P; Ella Zmolek 4 P.

Halftime: BK 26, CENT 21.

Free throws: BK 12-23, CENT 9-14.

Three-point goals: BK 4, CENT 2.

Totino-Grace 68, Owatonna 62

Hannah Herzig scored 18 points, 10 of them in the first half, as Totino-Grace knocked off Owatonna 68-62.

Holly Buytaert had 16 points for Owatonna, which dropped its seventh game in eight tries.

Stewartville 76, New Richmond 37

Stewartville girls basketball coach Ryan Liffrig collected his 100th career win, and his team delivered it to him with ease.

The Tigers, now 6-2, won for the sixth straight time as they grabbed a 10-point halftime lead and then romped from there.

Haylie Strum had 22 points and hit four 3-pointers. Keeley Steele had 17 points and hit three 3-pointers. Five different Tigers had at least eight points.

New Richmond suffered its second lopsided Rotary loss in as many games.

Stewartville 76, New Richmond 37

NEW RICHMOND (37)

Izzy Jensen 2 P; Anna Fitzgerald 4 P; Makayla Langeness 4 P; Gaby Aune 9 P; Brooke Blaszczyk 1 P; Brooklyn Jackson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Bauer 2 P; Paige Stangl 2 P.

STEWARTVILLE (76)

Lauren Buckmeier 2 P; Haylie Strum 22 P, 4 3-PT; Audrey Shindelar 8 P, 1 3-PT; Avery Spencer 11 P; Savannah Hedin 14 P, 1 3-PT; Keeley Steele 17 P, 3 3-PT; Hannah Martinson 2 P.

Halftime: STEW 31, NR 21.

Free throws: RN 6-16, STEW 9-13.

Three-point goals: NR 0, STEW 9.

Lake City 50, White Bear Lake 42

It sure helps to have been around for a while.

For Mya Shones, "a while" is five years worth of playing varsity basketball for Lake City. All of that experience paid off in a big way for the 6-foot-1 center on Wednesday in a 50-42 win over White Bear Lake.

The poise that comes with longevity showed up in the form of her free throw shooting, for one. Shones buried 7 of 8 attempts, including some big ones down the stretch as the Tigers had just enough to hold off the Bears.

Shones' know-how coming from Year 5 on the varsity also paid off with her shot blocking on defense and her being at the right place at the right time to snare 10 rebounds. All of that went with her crucial 13 points. Shones entered the game averaging 10 points and eight rebounds.

Lake City needed all of that from her, as well as her calming tone to get done what it did Wednesday, winning for the sixth straight time. The Tigers also took advantage of another big outing by fellow fifth-year starter Natalie Bremer (20 points) as they pushed their record to an impressive 8-2.

"I think my communicating and helping out the younger girls (on the team) was good, because sometimes they can get a little bit (frazzled)," Shones said. "And in shooting free throws, my experience helps because I can settle down now when I take them. I don't get so nervous anymore."

It was White Bear Lake's second straight loss in the Rotary tournament and dropped it to 6-5. The Bears were led by Nevaeh Hughes's 12 points.

Lake City 50, White Bear Lake 42

LAKE CITY (50)

Macey Beltz 4 P; Natalie Bremer 20 P; Ella Matzke 11 P, 3 3-PT; Mahli Benjamin 2 P; Mya Shones 13 P.

WHITE BEAR LAKE (42)

Addison Post 11 P, 1 3-PT; Nevaeh Hughes 12 P; Jenna Molin 2 P; Addie Bachmeier 2 P; Lauren Eckerle 5 P, 4 3-PT.

Halftime: LC 27, WBL 25.

Free throws: LC 15-18, WBL 7-16.

Three-point goals: LC 3, WBL 5

Mayo 58, Byron 49

It was Mayo that prevailed in Wednesday night's bloodbath. . .err, basketball game, beating Byron 58-49.

In one of the more physical and frenetic games witnessed in some time, Mayo had just enough to hang on after having built a 14-point lead with 7 minutes left in regulation. That followed a Hannah Hanson 3-point goal.

And yes, once again, it was sure handy for the Spartans to have the ultra-athletic Hanson on their side.

The junior finished with 25 points, using her raw speed and sturdiness to beat defenders to the hoop. She also connected on a pair of 3-pointers. And then, there was her typical defense, where she uses all of her oozing athleticism to be a constant force.

And speaking of force and athletic ability, Byron showed all kinds of that itself, as well as aggression. It made for a full-tilt game, with bodies often on the ground and 35 foul shots taken.

"Byron is a super athletic team and they play really aggressive," Mayo coach Andy Bromeling said. "When you play that type of team, it is going to be an up-and-down (the floor) game."

Enter Hanson. Up and down is just how she likes it, with plenty of physicality.

"I thought it was a super fun game," the junior guard said. "It is really fun to play like that. And this was a game we really wanted. We were disappointed in losing to Mankato East (just before the Rotary tournament), so coming back and winning two games in the Rotary tournament was really good for us."

While Mayo was led by Hanson, Byron got 15 points from Kendra Harvey and 11 from Makana Schroeder.

Mayo moved to 5-3, Byron to 4-3.

Mayo 58, Byron 49

BYRON (49)

Finnley Klunder 4 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Halder 6 P; Makana Schroeder 11 P; Jaiden Simon 2 P; Rylie Schnell 2 P; Emma Stork 8 P, 1 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 15 P, 2 3-PT.

MAYO (58)

Adit Koth 9 P, 3 3-PT; Kianna Young 1 P; Izabell Ruskell 3 P, 1 3-PT; Taylor Hill 6 P; Hannah Hanson 25 P, 2 3-PT; Vicki Marial 2 P; Ava Miller 9 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia McNallan 1 P; Kaia Kirkeby 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 37, BYR 29.

Free throws: BYR 15-27, MAYO 8-8.

Three-point goals: BYR 4, MAYO 7.

Rosemount 61, Lourdes 42

Rosemount has four losses this season, all but one of them to a Class AAAA top-10 ranked team.

The Irish also have five wins, two of them in routs in the just-completed Rotary tournament.

The latest was against formidable Lourdes, 61-42.

The Irish have some of everything -- speed, shot making, size, teamwork. All of it showed up against the Eagles, who are also not shorted on much, other than depth.

"Rosemount is very talented, and we had to stay home on their shooters because they can shoot the lights out," Lourdes coach Mark Kellen said. "(Tayah Leenderts) is a beast inside (17 points) and she plays clean with very good fundamentals. The have a lot of options, but I thought our girls just battled."

Lourdes trailed by just five points late in the first half, but that bumped to eight just before the intermission horn with one of Rosemount's five 3-pointers.

The Irish pulled away after that, including outscoring the Eagles 11-5 to start the second half.

Class AA Lourdes, which slipped to 6-3, was led by guard CJ Adamson's 17 points. Center Ella Hopkins had 13 and Emily Bowron nine, hitting three 3-pointers.

Rosemount guard Alexa Ratzlaff led all scorers with 23 points.

Rosemount 61, Lourdes 42

ROSEMOUNT (61)

Nicole O'Neil 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Thompson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Anna Tauer 6 P, 2 3-PT; Lexie Wilson 3 P; Tayah Leenderts 17 P; Alexa Ratzlaff 23 P, 1 3-PT.

LOURDES (42)

CJ Adamson 17 P, 2 3-PT; Emily Bowron 9 P, 3 3-PT; Vivica Bretton 3 P; Ella Hopkins 13 P.

Halftime: ROS 32, LOUR 24.

Free throws: ROS 10-13, LOUR 5-6.

Three-point goals: ROS 5, LOUR 5.

