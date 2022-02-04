JM girls pull off thrilling OT win over Mayo

This article will be updated with additional information and quotes later tonight.

It was a lot tougher this time around, but John Marshall completed a two-game series sweep of city rival Mayo on Thursday in girls basketball.

The Rockets had won 51-33 in the first meeting, but they need to rally from a 28-17 halftime deficit to post a thrilling 61-53 victory over the host Spartans in overtime in the second match-up.

“It’s just so amazing and I'm just proud of this team,” JM senior Lilly Meister said. “We’ve worked our tails off on defense this year so it was a team effort.”

The Rockets held Mayo to 25 points in the second half, which included five in overtime.

Meister nearly sealed the win at the end of regulation. She hit the first of two free throws for a 48-45 Mayo lead with 9.3 seconds left. But after she missed the second attempt, Mayo's Adit Koth drained a dramatic 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

“That was a big shot,” Mayo coach Andy Bromeling said.

But JM and Meister controlled the extra session.

Meister, who finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds, was 8-for-9 at the line in overtime while Katie Hurt was 3-for-4.

“I kind of redeemed myself from regular time,” Meister said.

Hurt finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

JM overcame a rough 5-for-36 shooting performance in the first half. Defense was a big reason for the Rockets' comeback as they forced Mayo into 23 turnovers.

"Our defense definitely won it," Meister said. "We had so many tips and steals. That's what we've been working on this week, just knowing their offense. Our defensive hustle, it just paid off."

"The first half we could make a basket to save our life," JM coach Phil Schroeder said, "but we were able to fight through that."

JM also clamped down on Mayo's outside shooters in the second half. The Spartans hit six 3-pointers in the first half, but were held to three in the second half.

"I thought we did a good job of getting out on shooters, but they make you pay," Schroeder said.

“They did a good job of taking control of the game and taking control of the tempo,” Bromeling said. “That’s all they needed to do was control the tempo and we just didn’t respond.”

John Marshall (10-7, 9-4 Big Nine Conference) was coming off an overtime loss in its last outing.

"I was really, really proud of them because we don't sub a ton was they had to gut it out," Schroeder said.

Mayo had a trio of players in double figures. Izabell Ruskell led the way with 15 points, Koth had 14 and Hannah Hanson added 11.

The surging Spartans (14-5, 10-5 Big Nine Conference) had won six straight games. Mayo's lone road loss was to JM.

The Rockets have been streaky. They had a four-game winning streak, a four-game losing streak and have now won four of the past six games.

John Marshall 61, Mayo 53, OT

JOHN MARSHALL (61)

Katie Hurt 16 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Ava Haglund 7 R; Lilly Meister 28 P, 15 R; Brianna Aikens 2 P; Sarah Mullenbach 6 P; Stacie Mullenbach 7 P; Laynie Meister 2 P.

MAYO (53)

Adit Koth 15 P, 7 R, 3 3-PT; Izabell Ruskell 9 P, 3 3-PT; Taylor Hill 14 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Ava Miller 4 P; Hannah Hanson 11 P, 7 R.

Halftime: MAYO 28, JM 17. Regulation: Tied at 48.

Free throws: JM 22-31, MAYO 8-16. Field goals: JM 18-58, MAYO 18-48.

Three-point goals: JM 1, MAYO 9. Turnovers: JM 17, MAYO 23. Rebounds: JM 41, MAYO 34