JM grad a standout for D-II junior college power

Rochester's Katilyn Steffes is one of the top volleyball players for Division II junior college power Iowa Central Community College.

Steffes, a John Marshall grad, has helped Iowa Central rise to No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II poll. Iowa Central was No. 2 before knocking off then-No. 1 ranked Parkland in a recent match. Steffes had 16 kills, 17 digs and four blocks during the match.

Steffes is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter who is a second-year freshman. Last season she averaged 3.48 kills per set and helped Iowa Central place third at the Division II National Tournament while making the All-Tournament team.

Steffes recently was named the MVP when Central Iowa hosted the Triton Invitational. This season, she is leading the team in kills (4.37 per set) and is second in digs (3.53). Iowa Central is off to a perfect 15-0 start.

———

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester's Lauren Fee wrapped up her four-year athletic career competing for the University of Kansas women's rowing team last spring.

Fee, a John Marshall grad, finished with a number of honors in her career, including being named Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2021 and being Big 12 Co-Boat of the Week and First Varsity Eight as a senior. She was also Academic All-Big 12 in 2019, Kansas' Outstanding Freshman in 2018, and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2018. She was a Three-time Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar-Athlete and had a career 4.0 grade-point average.

She double majored in psychology and applied behavioral science, graduating in 2020. She received her Master's degree in sports management in August.

During her senior season, Fee helped Kansas defeat rival Kansas State for the Sunflower Showdown championship. She was also a regular member of the First Varsity Eight, helping the Jayhawks place second in a meet in Oklahoma and fifth in the Big 12 Championships.

———

John Bickle, a former Century player, has been named to the 2021 Division III Football Preseason All-America Team.

Bickle, who played his senior season of high school at Eau Claire, Wis., was named to the All-America third team. He was a quarterback and punter at Century from 2014-2016. He is now a senior punter at Wheaton College in Illinois.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Bickle

He averaged 40.6 yards per punt in 2019 on 50 punts and helped Wheaton post a 12-1 season and a final ranking of No. 5 among Division III four-year college teams. Bickle had 10 punts of 50 yards or more and led NCAA Division III punters with 28 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line, including nine downed inside the 5. He had just four touchbacks all season.

Wheaton, which plays in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, had its 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19. The team began this season ranked No. 5 in the nation in Division III.

In a 56-0 season-opening win over the University of Northwestern, St. Paul, Bickle averaged 44.0 yards on three punts. Two punts were inside Northwestern's 20 and the third went for a touchback.

• Tommy Gallagher of Cannon Falls is the place-kicker for Wheaton College. He was 8-for-8 on extra points in the season opener. The senior also handles kick-off duties for the team.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .