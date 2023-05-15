99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

JM graduate Simon Werven finishes college career as Big East Conference decathlon champion

Simon Werven, a Marquette University senior, won the decathlon championship on Friday at the Big East Conference track-and-field meet.

Werven run.jpg
Simon Werven makes his way around the track as he takes part in a recent decathlon competition.
Contributed / Marquette University athletics
By Staff reports
Today at 9:31 PM

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Rochester John Marshall graduate Simon Werven came away a champion on Friday, competing in the decathlon at the Big East Conference outdoor track-and-field meet at Villanova University.

Werven, a senior at Marquette University, turned in a career-high 6,898 point total in finishing as the conference’s decathlon champion.

That score ranked as fourth best all-time at Marquette.

Werven entered the 1,500 meters — the final event of the 10-pronged decathlon — in second place, 27 points behind the leader. But the 6-foot-4 Werven then came up with a career-best performance in the 1,500 to win that event and claim the decathlon title. Werven was timed in 4:29.64.

Finishing second in the decathlon was Jack Elder of Butler University. He ended with a 6,788 score.

Besides the 4:29.64 time in the 1,500, Werven was third among decathletes in the 100 (11.42), fourth in the 400 (50.88), second in the 110 hurdles (15.28), first in the high jump (6-feet-3 1/2), second in the pole vault (13-1 1/2), first in the long jump (21-10 1/4), second in the shot put (40-10 1/2), third in the discus (118-8) and fifth in the javelin (141-10).

Werven was a track-and-field and basketball standout at John Marshall.

