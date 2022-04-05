JM longtime coach Schroeder calling it quits

After nine years as head coach of the Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team and 19 years in the program overall, Phil Schroeder is stepping down.

Schroeder, 59 and a Rochester Mayo graduate, ended his career a sparkling 166-82 as head coach. That included finishing as Big Nine Conference champions twice and having 20-win seasons five of those nine years.

The Rockets were 21-8 overall this past season and reached the Section 1AAAA championship game where they fell to Lakeville North.

It was upon him returning home following that March 11 loss that it hit Schroeder that his time was up as a head coach, that it was time to step away from something that had so happily consumed him for so long.

“I just had a gut feeling after the season ended that I was done,” Schroeder said. “Something just hit me after that section championship game. It wasn’t something that I anticipated. I got home and just had this big, sad feeling that it was over, that it was time for me to step away from coaching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No replacement has yet been named for Schroeder at JM.

This story will be updated later tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

2013-14 first year.