Sports | Prep

JM longtime coach Schroeder calling it quits

John Marshall girls basketball head coach Phil Schroeder is stepping down after nine years on the job.

John Marshall vs Mankato East Girls Basketball
John Marshall head coach Phil Schroeder during a Big Nine Conference game against Mankato East on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Rochester.
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
April 05, 2022 04:25 PM
After nine years as head coach of the Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team and 19 years in the program overall, Phil Schroeder is stepping down.

Schroeder, 59 and a Rochester Mayo graduate, ended his career a sparkling 166-82 as head coach. That included finishing as Big Nine Conference champions twice and having 20-win seasons five of those nine years.

The Rockets were 21-8 overall this past season and reached the Section 1AAAA championship game where they fell to Lakeville North.

It was upon him returning home following that March 11 loss that it hit Schroeder that his time was up as a head coach, that it was time to step away from something that had so happily consumed him for so long.

“I just had a gut feeling after the season ended that I was done,” Schroeder said. “Something just hit me after that section championship game. It wasn’t something that I anticipated. I got home and just had this big, sad feeling that it was over, that it was time for me to step away from coaching.”

No replacement has yet been named for Schroeder at JM.

This story will be updated later tonight.

2013-14 first year.

Read more from Pat
051321-ALL-CITY-TRACK-AND-FIELD-06001.jpg
Prep
Rochester girls track and field preview: Century brimming with talent, numbers
Century looks to be the cream of the crop in Rochester when it comes to girls track and field this year.
April 02, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061921-BOYS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5581.jpg
Prep
Rochester boys track and field preview: Mayo, Century strong again; JM climbing in numbers
Mayo was the Big Nine Conference boys track-and-field champion last year. This year, the Spartans look to repeat. Century will also be strong again.
April 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Anika Reiland 100 dash.jpg
Prep
Section 1AA, 1A girls track and field preview: Reiland, Ruen, Sortland twins the ones to beat
GMLOKS' Anika Reiland separated herself from the Section 1A sprinting competition last year. Now, she's back for more.
April 01, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
