Sports | Prep

JM misfires in bowing to Northfield

John Marshall entered its game with Northfield filled with hope. But the Rockets didn't deliver, losing 31-7.

Rochester John Marshall High School Rockets logo
John Marshall High School
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 17, 2021 11:21 PM
NORTHFIELD -- After turning in an inspired and hope-filled game a week ago against Austin, the John Marshall football team fired blanks on Friday in losing 31-7 to Northfield.

It happened in a Big Southeast Red game that pitted a pair of 1-1 teams. JM was coming off an impressing 32-12 win over Austin.

The Rockets trailed the Raiders 10-0 at halftime, though it could have been closer had JM not fumbled inside the Raiders' 2-yard line to end the half.

"We were prepared for what Northfield was going to do, but we didn't follow what we were taught," JM coach Kevin Kirkeby said. "Also, Northfield was more physical than we were. I thought we could get a good push with our offensive line, but (Northfield) controlled things."

JM's leading rusher was Troy Lee, with 61 yards on 14 carries. Nobody else had more than 19.

JM also struggled through the air. Quarterback Gunnar Dokken, who had a strong game against Austin, finished just 5-for-20 for 69 yards and an interception.

Danny Ta accounted for JM's only touchdown, scoring on a 9-yard run with just over 4 minutes left in regulation.

JM's defense was solid in the first half, including stiffening late in the first half deep in its own end and keeping the Raiders out of the end zone.

JM hosts juggernaut Mayo on Friday.

Northfield 31, John Marshall 7

John Marshall 0-0-0-7 — 7

Northfield 7-3-14-7 — 31

First quarter

Nor — Ian Stanton 1 run (Jayden Wefel kick), 1:17.

Second quarter

Nor — Wefel 28 FG, 7:15.

Third quarter

Nor — Josh Voight 37 run (Wefel kick), 7:18.

Nor — Tate Journell 89 pass from Soren Richardson (Wefel kick), 2:47.

Fourth quarter

Nor — Stanton 12 run (Wefel kick), 8:42.

JM — Danny Ta 9 run (Ben Rieder kick), 4:12.

TEAM STATISTICS

JM N

Total net yards 151 na

Rushing yards 82 na

Passing yards 69 na

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 5-20-1 na

Fumbles lost 3-2 na

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

John Marshall — Troy Lee 14-61, Gunnar Dokken 7-4, Danny Ta 4-19, Darius Jordan 1-(minus 6), Justin Jarland 2-1, Lael Martinez 1-1, Nolan Radtke 1-2. Northfield — No stats.

Passing

John Marshall Dokken 5 completions, 20 attempts, 1 interception, 0 touchdowns, for 69 yards. Northfield -- No stats.

Receiving

John Marshall Michael Nicometo 1-26, Justin Jarland 1-24, Tate Hoelzle 1-23, Ta 1-3, Lee 1-(minus 7). Northfield No stats.

