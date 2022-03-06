JM rides Meister, defense once again to reach section final

Make it 12 straight.

More important than that huge winning streak, make it the first time that the John Marshall girls basketball team has reached the Section 1AAAA championship game since 2015.

The Rockets got that done on Saturday, using another enormous outing by Indiana University-bound center Lilly Meister and more suffocating team defense to beat Lakeville South 55-44 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals at JM.

It pushed the top-seeded Rockets to 21-7 overall and into Friday's 6 p.m. title game at Mayo Civic Arena. There, they will meet No. 2 seed Lakeville North, a team JM beat 57-48 in early January.

This next test with North figures to be much tougher. The Panthers have won 11 of their last 13 games, including a 53-37 rout of Farmington in Saturday's section semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then again, JM has Meister. With the ultra-talented 6-foot-2 senior on its side, the Rockets always like their chances.

Meister was an "ultra" player once again Saturday. She absolutely owned the second half, when she scored 23 of her game-high 31 points. She also used those 18 minutes to grab the majority of a rebound total that hovered around 20.

And finally, she was there when JM needed her most, just as Lakeville South was hinting at a comeback win after having trailed 21-14 at halftime. The Cougars had their deficit trimmed all the way to 33-29 when Meister basically said, "that's enough."

Taking things into her own hands, she followed with a basket and a converted foul shot after being whacked on the play. She also had 10 of her team's final 19 points, all while seeming to grab every rebound.

Yes, she wanted this badly. So, she said, did everyone on this team, especially its irreplaceable eight seniors. That includes teammate Katie Hurt, who like Meister has been on the JM varsity since seventh grade.

"This was going to be our last home game, regardless," said Meister, who has now scored 30 and 31 points in her last two games. "So, I thought, I'm going to make the most of it. I was just going to play hard. Now that we're in the finals, it just feels amazing."

Meister was not nearly the only Rocket who came out determined. It's what JM has done all season and particularly on the defensive end where it's performed a couple of notches above everybody it's faced during this winning streak.

JM entered the game having allowed fewer than 40 points for four straight games. It just missed that mark against Lakeville South, a team that had been averaging 52 points in the always tough South Suburban Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Without a doubt, it was team defense that won it for us," JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "Ours was phenomenal for the entire game. The kids did a great job of understanding what we wanted to do. (Finley) Ohnstad and (Ally) Schultz are great 3-point shooters for South, and they just continue to shoot no matter how it's going. So defensively, you can't ever let up against them."

JM never did take a defensive break and the post-game numbers reflected as much. Schultz, who's averaging 15 points per game, finished with 10. Ohnstad, averaging 12, had nine.

If you can't score, you can't win. JM did a heck of a job — once again — of not letting its opponent score much. And while it was doing that, Meister made sure the Rockets were taken care of on the other end.

It's what she does and it's what they do. Make it 12 wins and counting for the Rockets. Get one more and they're headed to the state tournament.

John Marshall 55, Lakeville South 44

LAKEVILLE SOUTH (44)

Finley Ohnstad 10 P, 1 R, 1 3-PT; Maria Harvey 3 P; Whitley Ronn 3 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Goodman 4 P; Dani Coleman 4 P; Ally Schultz 9 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Trettin 8 P.

JOHN MARSHALL (55)

Katie Hurt 8 P; Ava Haglund 4 P; Lilly Meister 31 P; Sarah Mullenbach 8 P, 2 3-PT; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P; Laynie Meister 2 P.

Halftime: JM 21, LS 14.

Free throws: LS 2-8, JM 15-16.

Three-point goals: LS 6, JM 2.