JM speeds to win over Austin

One week ago, the John Marshall football team was embarrassed, losing 61-0 to Mankato West.

Then again, lots of teams are going to be embarrassed by the Scarlets. They're ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason.

JM's red face took on a new shade after what it was able to pull off on Friday night. The Rockets, who were billed as a team blessed with speed, showed it against Austin in racing to a one-sided 32-12 win at John Drews Field.

JM rode a series of big plays by its sprinters as well as quarterback Gunnar Dokken's passing as it took over the game in the first half, then easily hung on for a 32-12 win.

It moved JM to 1-1 in the Big Southeast Red and overall, while Austin -- which lost just 21-20 in its opener to Northfield -- slipped to 0-2, 0-2.

John Marshall has some of the best speed in the Big Southeast, led by wideout Michael Nicometo, a 6-foot-2 junior who was the Section 1AA 200 meter champion this past track season.

But there are plenty more JM speedsters to choose from, including 5-4, 135-pound dazzler Danny Ta, 6-4 wideout Zach Ladu, and halfbacks Troy Lee, Darius Jordan and Lael Martinez. And there are two more blazers waiting to get healthy for JM, Peter Ladu and Keondre Bryant. Put all of those guys together, and you've got a heck of a track team.

Well, Friday night they made for a heck of a football team. Nicometo and Ta led the way on offense. Nicometo finished with four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. That included a ridiculous catch down the left sideline which he caught from his back, snatching the ball just before it hit the ground.

Then there was Ta, all 5-feet-4, 135-pounds of him.

And let Ta make a point right away.

"I don't worry about my size," he said with an easy smile. "I've been small my whole life."

He quickly alerted anyone who's going to have to face him that they should be the worried ones. The concern is all of that speed and quickness he possesses.

"We know we are fast," Ta said. "Tonight, we took advantage of it."

While JM struggled to find room to run up the middle a decent portion of the game, Ta kept making the Packers pay with his outside speed. He wasn't the only one to blaze around the Austin defenders, but he exploited things best.

JM's "Little Big Man" finished with 102 yards rushing on just nine carries. He also had a catch of 13 yards.

And when he gets hit hard, all 135 pounds of him? Well, no problem.

"I just get right back up," he said, again with a bright smile.

JM coach Kevin Kirkeby was also grinning, as was pretty much everyone connected to the Rockets on Friday. Yes, he liked what his offense did, also pointing to the efficiency of Dokken at quarterback. The senior was 6-for-7 passing in the first half for 93 yards and also nicely ran JM's option attack, with some solid runs and deft pitches. And everyone noticed the play of the night, with halfback Lael Martinez evading about seven tackles on one play after catching a screen pass. He spun out of a few of those would-be tackles, then reversed field and sprinted 19 yards for a touchdown.

But JM's defense had Kirkeby as content as anything. JM went from completely overwhelmed defensively against Mankato West, to holding Austin scoreless until late in the fourth quarter.

JM did an especially good job against Austin running back Joseph Walker. After sprinting for 163 yards rushing in a one-point loss to Northfield a week ago, he was limited to 55 rushing yards against JM.

"We preached everyone just doing their job on defense and flying around and making plays," Kirkeby said. "We did that tonight."

John Marshall 32, Austin 12

Austin 0 0 0 12 -- 12

John Marshall 6 14 0 12-- 32

First quarter

JM — Troy Lee 8 run (kick failed), 5:36.

Second quarter

JM — Lee 1 run (Lael Martinez run), 10:35.

JM -- Lael Martinez 6 run (pass failed), 1:23.

Fourth quarter

JM— Martinez 19 pass from Gunnar Dokken (run failed), 11:43.

JM -- Michael Nicometo 14 pass from Dokken (kick failed), 6:33.

A -- Peyton Ransom 7 pass from Brayden Bishop (pass failed), 3:14.

A -- Isaac Osgood 45 pass from Bishop (failed), :29.

TEAM STATISTICS

A JM

First downs 11 19

Total net yards 284 352

Rushing yards 24-105 29-198

Passing yards 179 154

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 12-23-0 9-13-0

Fumbles lost 2-0 0-0

Penalties yards 3-35 3-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Austin — Joseph Walker 14-55, Jack Lang 5-27, Lathan Wilson 3-27, Isaac Stromlund 2-(minus 4). John Marshall — Troy Lee 7-23, Gunnar Dokken 7-43, Danny Ta 9-102, Lael Martinez 3-29, Justin Jarland 1-1, Billy Owings 1-5, Jacob Brumm 1-(minus 5).

Passing

Austin — Jack Lang 5 passes, 15 attempts, 0interceptions, 0 touchdowns, for 83 yards; Brayden Bishop 7-8-0-2, 96 yards. John Marshall — Gunnar Dokken 9-13-0-2, for 154 yards; Jacob Brumm 0-0-0-0, for 0 yards.

Receiving

Austin — Manny Guy 2-50, Victor Idris 2-20, Peyton Ransom 2-35, Bryce Fisher 1-9, Wilson 1-13, Isaac Osgood 1-45. John Marshall — Justin Jarland 2-32, Michael Nicometo 4-75, Zach Ladu 1-12, Ta 1-13, Martinez 1-19.