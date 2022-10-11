JM's speedy Meermarew among 15 players to watch in boys soccer playoffs

Section 1AAA

Bryan Islas-Aguirre, Mayo

Islas-Aguirre is the cog that makes the impressive machine that is the Spartans, go. The two-time All-Big Nine Conference performer was key in helping Mayo secure its league-best 10th Big Nine Conference title with 12 goals and eight assists. He draws extra defenders and sees the field well — a deadly combo for opponents.

Mechwa Meermarew, John Marshall

There probably isn’t a faster player in the area than Meermarew. The senior forward can absolutely fly, using his speed to reach seemingly unreachable passes and to burn defenders in 1-on-1 situations. He leads the Rockets in goals and assists.

Abdi Bulale, Century

Bulale is just so skilled. He pairs a great touch with great athleticism and is simply a great goal scorer. He has been better than expected according to coach Hal Houghton and has been important for a Century team that graduated 17 seniors from last season’s Big Nine Conference championship squad.

Ralph Nah, John Marshall

The senior forward has linked up with classmate Meermarew frequently and often to form a dynamic duo up top for the Rockets. Those two have helped JM to its most victories since 2014.

Kymani Chitulangoma, Mayo

The junior forward has really come into his own this season. He’s right up there with Islas-Aguirre when it comes to leading the Spartans in goals with 11. He has also dished out five assists. He’s a great player up top for coach Tim Jennings.

Benjamin Bangs, Owatonna

Bangs became Owatonna's all-time leading goal-scorer when he netted four against Red Wing in the regular season finale. He has 15 goals on the year to go along with eight assists for a team that finished with the third-best regular season record in program history at 12-3-1.

Section 1AA

Teis Larsen, Winona

The tough and shifty junior forward is on his way to another All-Big Nine Conference selection for first-year coach Oscar Uribe. He scored five goals in a win against Red Wing earlier this season and is a big reason why the Winhawks are considered one of the heavy favorites in 1AA.

Liam Schick, Byron

The junior was great last year in helping Byron reach the state tournament, but has been even better this year. He has multiple games where he recorded a hat trick and also has plenty of postseason experience for the Bears.

Leonardo Hernandez, Austin

The sophomore midfielder has stepped up after last year’s leading goal-scorer Aidan Martinez went down for the season with an injury. He’s been the go-to guy for the Packers at times, both in scoring and facilitating.

Section 1A/2A

Joey Lonzo, Lourdes

With 14 assists, Lonzo is one of the better facilitators around. That mark has the senior forward sixth in the state for a talented Eagles team that expects to reach its second straight state tournament.

Roberto Perez, Cotter

The resurgence of the Ramblers this season is largely due to Perez. The junior is fifth in the state with 24 goals and fourth with 14 assists. He has seven multi-goal games for the undefeated Ramblers (15-0).

Brandt Konik, PIZM

The son of head coach Raf Konik, Brandt is like a second coach on the field. He’s the quarterback of the midfield, often putting himself and others in the best position possible. He seems like a lock to make his second consecutive Class A All-State First Team and is hoping to help PIZM reach its second straight state tournament.

Carson Roeder, Cotter

Roeder has formed with Perez to form quite the dynamic duo. The sophomore is top-20 in the state in goals (15) and assists (12). He and Perez are the reasons why the high-flying Ramblers average nearly twice as many goals per game (5.7) as the next best team in Section 1A (Lake City, 3.0).

Alex Oliver, Lake City

The Tigers enjoyed their best finish ever in the HVL (5-1) and Oliver had a large hand in it. The junior forward has netted five goals and dished out 11 assists for a team that is hoping to make a run in a tough section.

Jason Ryan, PIZM

Ryan will credit his defense as the reason why the Wildcats allowed just six goals during the regular season. Yet, the senior, who was a member of the Class A all-state tournament team a season ago, is solid between the pipes with good hands and instincts.