Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

JM's Veney earns elite spot on Elite League roster

JT Veney was the second-leading scorer on John Marshall's boys hockey team last winter as a sophomore and as a defenseman. He'll be back with the Rockets this winter, but first, he has earned a roster spot in the prestigious Upper Midwest High School Elite League.

John Marshall vs. Highland Park Boys Hockey
John Marshall's Jayden Veney (2) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Highland Park Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
July 21, 2022 05:36 PM
ROCHESTER — If JT Veney wasn’t on the radar of many junior hockey and college hockey scouts across the country, he likely will be now — and not just because of his size.

Veney, a Rochester John Marshall incoming junior learned Thursday that he has made a roster for this fall’s Upper Midwest High School Elite League, an invitation-only fall league for some of the top high school hockey players in Minnesota and surrounding states.

Veney will certainly stand out, both because of his physical presence — he goes 6-feet-7, 190 pounds — but also because of his skill and skating ability.

“I think his teammates are just starting to understand how good he can be,” JM head coach Matt Erredge told the Post Bulletin last winter . “We’re seeing it, just his consistency in scoring. I think he’s scored … in every way. He’s done it on breakaways, from the point, from the top of the circle, on wraparounds. He’s scored just about any way you can, and for a defenseman, that’s a special attribute. It’s hard to teach that.”

In addition to his size and skill, Veney’s most notable attribute is his personality. Naturally outgoing, he has a constant smile on his face and a clear passion for the sport and for helping his team and teammates succeed, especially during his sophomore season, when JM had only about 14 skaters on its roster all season.

“It’s been fun,” Veney told the Post Bulletin during last season. “We don’t have a lot of guys, but we work every single game and try to surprise the other team. … I’m just enjoying it, having fun with my friends.”

Veney intends to play for JM this winter, then will weigh his options again next summer. He was second on the Rockets last season in goals (16) and points (24).

He is one of two Big Nine Conference players selected to an Elite League roster, along with Northfield's Cayden Monson.

COMPLETE 2022 UPPER MIDWEST HIGH SCHOOL ELITE LEAGUE ROSTERS

Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
