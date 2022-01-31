John Marshall dazzler Meister hits 2,000 points

ROCHESTER — Lilly Meister entered Saturday’s game with Hastings needing 26 points to hit a rare milestone — 2,000 points scored in her Rochester John Marshall basketball career.

Only one other girls player in the history of JM had reached 2,000 points, 2016 graduate Jamie Ruden.

Rockets coach Phil Schroeder didn’t bring up the possibility of 2,000 in his pre-game chat with Hastings coach Sheri McLeod.

“I thought telling (McLeod) that Lilly needed 26 points might seem a little bit presumptuous,” Schroeder said. “That’s a lot of points.”

A lot, yes, but not too many for the greatest center that JM has ever had. Meister finished with 29 points, leaving her at 2,003 and counting for the dazzling 6-foot-2 senior.

It came in a dazzling game. JM lost 80-79 in overtime to Hastings, but not without showing a massive effort.

Meister certainly did her share, getting those 29 points and also adding 20 rebounds and 4 steals. Teammate Katie Hurt finished with 28 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

But all eyes were on Meister when the contest was done, with a post-game talk directed toward her by Schroeder, Meister recognizing that her career numbers have been a group effort, and then plenty of photos being taken of JM’s 2,000-points scorer, surrounded by teammates.

Schroeder considers Meister an amazing player, one who combines loads of natural ability with a huge work ethic.

“Lilly scoring 2,000 points is a tremendous accomplishment, and it goes back to her hard work,” Schroeder said. “She’s definitely got natural talent, but it is because of hard work that she is so good. She’s really worked on basketball and worked on getting a lot stronger.”

Meister is averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds this season. She’d be scoring even more were teams not routinely double and even triple teaming her, all with varying designs. It’s in an effort to slow down the Big Nine Conference’s best player.

“The amazing part of Lilly still averaging 23 points is that it’s rare that she doesn’t have to work her tail off to get her shot off,” Schroeder said. “Teams are trying to control her as best they can. They throw all kinds of different junk defenses at her.”

Making adjustments

Meister had seen some of this in past years. She’s gotten to the point now where she can deal with it, mentally and physically.

But that sure didn’t happen right away.

“(In past years), I used to get in my own head or look for someone else to blame when I wasn’t scoring, or think that I’d been fouled when I hadn’t been fouled,” Meister said. “But I handle things better now. I remind myself that not every shot I take is going to fall and that I don’t have to score to be good. I can help my team in other ways to be good. My mental part has improved a lot. I can go with the flow now.”

And help her team in a multitude of ways, she does. Schroeder says her basketball IQ and willingness to share the ball is off the charts.

“She makes all of our players better, and that’s not something you always see in top scorers,” Schroeder said. “If she sees someone with a better (scoring) opportunity, she gets them the ball.”

That said, the idea of climbing to 2,000 points has long been on Meister’s mind. It was planted before she ever got to JM and was watching Ruden accomplish it.

The 6-1 Ruden, who later played at Arizona State, was idolized by Meister.

“I was watching Jamie play so much when I was young,” Meister said. “I loved scoring, and I knew she was a great scorer. I remember telling my mom (Angie Meister, herself a 1,200-point scorer at John Marshall) at the time that it would be cool for me to get to 2,000 points one day.”

That day arrived Saturday. Meister, who’ll play next year at Big Ten Conference power Indiana University, is at 2,003 points and counting.

