John Marshall diver places 25th at state; Red Wing diver takes 20th

A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 03, 2022 11:16 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — John Marshall's Kevin Bossou placed 25th in diving at the Class AA boys state swimming and diving meet on Thursday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Bossou, a senior, finished with 125.40 points for five dives. The top 20 divers got three more dives on Thursday to determine who advanced to the finals.

The top 16 divers get three more dives during the championship round on Saturday. Tanner Zeise of St. Paul Highland Park-SPA is in first place heading into the final round with 296.45 and Ben Linde of Andover was in second with 288.60.

The preliminary round of the swimming events will be held at 6 p.m.on Friday at the Aquatic Center. The top eight finishers in each prelim event advance to the championship finals at 6 p.m. Saturday and swimmers 9-16 in each event will advance to the consolation finals.

Class A

Red Wing's Tyler Gorden placed 20th in the state in the Class A diving competition.

The senior was able to make it to the semifinals and had a total of eight dives, but was not in the top16 which would have given him three more dives on Saturday.

Gorden finished with 200.95 points.

Two teammates from Chisago Lakes were in a battle for the championship heading to the finals. Senior Storm Opdahl was in first with 332.20 points followed by junior Jimmy Nord with 320.85 points.

The Class A swimming prelims are at noon Friday and the championship round is at noon on Saturday.

