John Marshall eighth-grader Abi Tri shows grit, talent to win prestigious Mayo Invitaional

ROCHESTER — With the rolling hills of Eastwood Golf Course seemingly endless, Abi Tri just kept telling herself one more hill.

One more hill, one more push, one more gut check and she would reach her destination of the finish line.

But on the outside, the eighth-grader was cool as a cucumber, displaying poise beyond her years by grinding through the hills and running away from a talented field to capture first place at the Mayo Invitational with a personal-best time of 18 minutes, 24 seconds on Thursday.

Luverne's Jenna DeBates finished second (18:31.47), followed by Winona Cotter's Sonja Semling (18:35.77). Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland (18:40.70) and Red Wing's Nora Hanson (18:44.05) rounded out the top five out of 137 runners. Stillwater Area won the team title with 94 points.

For Tri, it's a performance she is more than thrilled with, especially considering the course is simply grueling.

"This course sucks," Tri said with exasperation. "It's always hot, then you have a hill like every half mile and every time you go up, you're like 'I want to stop; I'm done right now.' Then you have to go two laps too and then it sucks even more because you know what's coming up. The pain is going to come up to you.

"I just kept telling myself, 'you got to go. ' "

From left, John Marshall's Abigail Tri, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland and Red Wing's Nora Hanson run in the Mayo Invitational cross country meet varsity girls race Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

It was Tri, Sortland and Hanson who were neck-and-neck in the first mile, before the first two separated themselves from the pack in the next half mile. It appeared it was going to be those two who'd battle it out as the top two finishers.

But Sortland stumbled coming up the first hill of the second lap and even though she amazingly stayed on her feet, it was the opportunity Tri needed.

She didn't miss it, impressing those around her in the process.

"She was super strong," said Sortland, who won the event last year. "Like, it's crazy to see that improvement from her from last year — and she was great last year, but this year, wow, she looks really good. It's great to see."

Tri, meanwhile, was thrilled to just be running with Sortland. In fact, entering Thursday, Tri just assumed she was racing for second.

"She is extremely fast," Tri said of Sortland. "My goal was to just keep with her. I thought I would probably try and get second at best."

Tri and Sortland know each other well, having raced each other frequently last season when Tri was at Kasson-Mantorville. So Tri knew it was a tall task to top her, but some words of encouragement from coach Dakota Hiller

before the race did the trick.

"My coach is super encouraging," Tri said. "She was like you need to stick with her. You're going to do this. I was just — I really love my coach this year. She's incredible.

"But (Natasha) is just an incredible runner. I love being able to run with her now. I mean, maybe it was only one meet."

But on Thursday night with her long strides, it was Tri who was incredible. The sky is the limit for the middle-schooler.

K-M's Obst leads area finishers on boys side

David Obst's first experience with Eastwood Golf Course as an eighth-grader last season came with a learning curve.

The course hit him harder than expected as he finished 78th.

This time around, the freshman had a strategy in mind, knowing he could allow Albert Lea's Gavin Hanke to set the pace for him.

It worked to perfection as Obst found an extra gear in the final mile to finish with a personal-best time of 15:45.23, landing him as area's top finisher.

"Now, I just have to strive for faster times," Obst said.

Onalaska (Wis.) sophomore Manny Putz collected his second consecutive Mayo Invitational title with a blistering time of 14:56.26. It's the fastest time in all of Minnesota and Wisconsin so far this season. For a while, it looked like he was racing the pace car.

Rosemount won the team title with 27 points, placing all five runners in the top eight.

