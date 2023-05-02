John Marshall girls lacrosse team continues to make a difference despite uncertain future

ROCHESTER — When John Marshall coach Breanna Bly asks how many first-year players she has, the number of hands that go up is in the double digits.

When she asks how many are in their second year of playing lacrosse about half-dozen go up.

In all, the number of first- and second-year players makes up more than half of John Marshall's 30-plus person roster. Most are wearing gear that still says JML on it, from the years of the John Marshall/Lourdes co-op.

But that co-op was disbanded two years ago.

Despite multiple protests to the school board and other avenues, the program is now officially just John Marshall, losing a key component in the Lourdes group that traditionally made up of 10-15 players from the youth level up through the varsity.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with dissolution of the co-op, those athletes such as standout Sophie Langsdale were forced to make a decision: Give up the sport or go to one of Rochester's three public high schools.

Langsdale netted 60 goals last season as a junior for Century.

It's left coach Bly and the Rockets program in a difficult situation — one that includes a cloudy future.

"We're so grateful for this," Bly said as she looked looked out across JM's practice field, watching the Rockets practice. "But it's hard to keep up morale. Does that make sense when you have a handful of girls that haven't played? And they're coming up and have to play varsity right away. We have three ninth-grade goalies. They should be having a nice junior varsity team and they are just working so hard, but it's tough."

John Marshall Lacrosse coach Breanna Bly talks with the team during practice on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Often facing teams with players who have played the sport from youth leagues on up, it can often lead to some tough results.

The Rockets have lost their first five games, being outscored 65-7. Yet, their effort has never once wavered.

"They just don't quit," Bly said. "No matter how far we're down — we were down 18-1 against Century and 18-0 against Southwest (Christian). If you watch them play, they don't quit. And I think that's been a character trait of John Marshall."

"I mean, it definitely brings a challenge," Rockets senior AJ said. "But I think that, as the practices have gone on, we've grown. All of our coaches have helped us really grow as a team, and I think we're ready for the battles that it'll bring this season."

ADVERTISEMENT

The truth is the Rockets are just happy to be out on the field, playing a sport that many would most likely not get the opportunity to play anywhere else.

The Rockets represent what the sport should be, with athletes from all sorts of cultural backgrounds. Yet, in a sport that has become mostly white, the Rockets have become the subject of hateful remarks and insults at times.

"We've had comments," Bly said. "I think I have been told we have the most diverse team in the state, if not the most diverse certainly in the Big Nine. And that's not just race, it's socio-economic, it's family experiences. That, I think, is unique to this John Marshall team. But what we've tried to continue to do is build the numbers so we can keep the team here at John Marshall."

That's what the girls are trying their best to do. They want to keep their program.

John Marshall Lacrosse players practice on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Yet, for so many of them this is not only their first year in lacrosse, but the first time in any sort of organized sport.

"We have some players that have not played an organized sport before and trying to meld this into a cohesive team, that's been challenging," Bly said, "but positive, because they've all been such hard workers.

"And I hope as a coaching staff, we have done a good job at welcoming people to the sport and the program."

Many are playing because of Bly, who recruited many at John Adams Middle School. And many are happy they did join the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I love playing," Adhel Mabor said. "I love the running and everything about it. It's a lot of work. More than I thought, which I like."

The freshman Mabor is one of many eighth- and ninth-graders who give Bly hope. She just hopes Mabor has the opportunity next year.

"She's one you will want to keep your eye on the next few years," Bly said. "We just have to keep a JM team and that's my fear."