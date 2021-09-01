John Marshall opens with tough test at perennial state power Mankato West

JOHN MARSHALL at MANKATO WEST

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Records: It’s the season opener for both teams.

Last meeting: Mankato West beat John Marshall 49-14 in the 2019 season-opener.

Last game: JM lost to Century 28-26 on Nov. 17, 2020, in the Section 1AAAAA playoffs. West beat Chaska 22-15 on Nov. 20, 2020, in the Section 2AAAAA playoffs.

John Marshall notes: The Rockets are battling injuries as well as inexperience. Three of JM’s top players — 305-pound offensive/defensive lineman Ben Laack, running back/defensive back Keondre Bryant and receiver/defensive back Peter Ladu — are all expected to miss the game due to injuries. Ladu’s broken collar bone may keep him out until midseason, while the others are expected back in the next two to five weeks, though Laack might be sooner. JM lost some talented defensive players to graduation and it has a first-year starter at quarterback, Gunnar Dokken, and first-year varsity players as its top two running backs, Troy Lee and Jaricho Mims.

Mankato West notes: West finished last season a perfect 6-0 and outscored its opponents by an average of 37-12. The Scarlets might be even better this season. They return a bunch of talent, including quarterback Zander Dittbenner, receiver Mekhi Collins and linebacker Ryan Haley, all of them true stars. Dittbenner threw for 16 touchdowns and one interception in last year’s regular season. Collins is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound speedster who is headed to Division I North Dakota State University, and Haley is one of the best linebackers West has ever had and will play at Brown University next year. West has a number of seniors who have been starting since their sophomore season.

JM coach Kevin Kirkeby says: “West has a ton of strength on (its) defensive line. We are going to have to be able to churn out hard yards, and earn them up the middle. But in our scrimmage (last Saturday) we did run well to the outside. ... We did some things well in our scrimmage. But overall, I didn’t see enough intensity. We didn’t fly around and swarm to the ball. And on offense, we were too hesitant. We have good speed, but we didn’t play with speed in the scrimmage. That is one of things we’re going to have to correct.”

— Pat Ruff