John Marshall's Ivinn Mom — 100 pounds lighter — a new man on a new mission

ROCHESTER — They used to call Ivinn Mom “Fat Boy.”

His cousins in California started with that when they saw him following Mom’s freshman year at Rochester John Marshall. Mom was overweight, 300 pounds hanging on a 5-foot-10 frame. He’d spent much of 2020 — the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning part of the package — lying on the couch, playing video games and eating chips.

And this was the result, Mom 100 pounds overweight.

Mom was hearing that same “Fat Boy” body shaming stuff at John Marshall.

He hated it. It was the kind of bullying that led him to hate himself.

Depression followed.

“I definitely had depression,” Mom said. “I didn’t like myself; I didn’t like my body through my freshman year and through my sophomore year. People were body shaming me, making fun of me, bullying. I wanted to be like everybody else. To be smaller, skinnier. To be built.”

It wasn’t just Mom’s physique that had him down. School was also a disaster at the time. He was trying to be a “bad boy” and hang out with a tough crowd that put little into their studies. Mom said he did virtually no homework as an eighth-grader and a freshman. His grades reflected as much and it had him receiving warnings from his teachers and principals.

“My principal in middle school said I would never make it (going the way he was),” Mom said. “My principal said I’d never graduate like this.”

2020 during the pandemic I was facing demons and going through depression. I wanted to be like everyone else living a healthy Lifestyle so then I took this weight loss journey to another level and found What hard work dedication,discipline is and now I’m proud of how far I came! pic.twitter.com/o86xE88Z5U — Ivinn Mom (@ivinnMom_) June 22, 2023

Mom grew angry when he listened to those predictions. But, now a couple of months from his senior year at John Marshall, he’s thankful that school professionals lit into him.

Even the bullying from classmates about his weight — though he asks that nobody ever do that to anybody, that there is always a better way, that it’s devastating and led directly to his depression — put him on a different path.

Simply, Mom had had enough. Not only from his bullies and detractors, but from himself.

It was time to get to work, depression and his lazy instincts be damned.

Three years since that disaster of a freshman year, this is a new man, in looks, in accomplishments, in confidence and in now having a life’s mission.

The hell he went through and put himself through has put him here.

“My mission is to help people, to help them accomplish their goals,” Mom said. “I want to become a personal trainer. I want to own my own gym. I want people to feel welcome and not feel body shamed and stuff. I want people to feel that they are at home.”

Mom is finally at home when he walks the halls of John Marshall. He's made sure of it. Not many kids are willing to bully a kid that now looks the way he does. He’s 5-foot-10, 205 pounds of lean and now bulging muscle.

Sweat runs down the face of Ivinn Mom as he works out Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at Dakota Middle School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Now those kids that used to make fun of me are asking me how they can get fit like me,” he said. “They want me to help them.”

And Mom’s response, which comes with a smile is, “(The heck with) you.”

Not many would be willing to put in the work that Mom did and continues to do even if he did offer instructions. But this grind that he’s been on, it’s made all the difference. Mom has gone from being a vastly out-of-shape non-athlete to now a chiseled three-sports guy. It is football in the fall, wrestling in the winter and track and field in the spring. He’s excelled especially in football and track and field. He has a chance to be a two-way starting lineman on the football team this fall, and as a thrower in track-and-field, Mom developed into one of JM’s top couple of guys this spring.

"One you get as overweight as he did, you get picked on a little bit," JM starting linebacker Nolan Radke said. "It takes big motivation to turn around then and prove to everyone that you can become a great athlete. But he's done it. I'm just really proud of him."

Mom has gotten to his current status by getting in the gym and then staying there for hours at a time beginning his sophomore year.

Since then, he’s never let up, adding strength and explosiveness, all while shedding nearly 100 pounds since that troubled freshman year.

Besides all of the weight-room and cardio work he’s done, Mom has also paid strict attention to his diet. He now meal preps virtually every day, paying attention to everything he puts into his system. Broccoli and chicken have been particular mainstays. Chips and even rice have become things of the past.

Each day this summer, Mom gets on his bike and rides the 30 minutes required to get from his house to Dakota Middle School where the John Marshall football team is getting in early morning workouts. Mom is there by 6:45 a.m., then proceeds to be one of JM football coach Kyle Riggott’s most rigorous workers.

Ivinn Mom lifts weights while working through his morning workout routine Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at Dakota Middle School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Riggott, aware of Mom’s past challenges, is wowed by him.

“Ivinn is a fighter,” Riggott said. “It’s just the things he does every day. Not many kids in Rochester do what he does.”

Mom’s day doesn’t end with those 1 1/2-hour workouts. He’s attacking his school work the same way, hopping in a car with longtime John Marshall Work Experience Coordinator Annie Thompson as he goes directly from those workouts to summer school at Rochester Mayo.

Mom is done selling himself short. He’s attacking his school work these days the same way he does the weight room.

He’s giving himself a chance and a future. Thompson couldn’t be happier to witness it.

“Ivinn has come around so well,” she said. “He’s got options and opportunities now that he didn’t have before. It all comes back to attitude. He’s taking it seriously and doing everything that people are asking of him.”