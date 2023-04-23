John Marshall's JT Veney commits to play hockey at Division I Union College

(Editor's note: This article will be updated later today).

Jayden Veney has had scouts from junior and college hockey teams looking at him for months, if not years.

Now the Rochester John Marshall standout knows where his development path will continue.

The Rockets' junior defenseman announced his commitment to play at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday. When he'll begin his college career is still somewhat uncertain; the earliest he could play at Union would be the 2024-25 season. He has one year of high school remaining and could play a year or two of junior hockey before heading to Union.

Veney was outstanding in his junior season at JM, playing more than 35 minutes a night due to the Rockets' low numbers and the need for him to be on the ice. He had 13 goals and 25 assists, for 37 points, helping JM to a 14-10-1 record, including regular-season wins against the three teams that finished atop the Big Nine Conference standings — Northfield, Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veney has a year of high school hockey eligibility remaining, though it's possible he could pass that up to play juniors. Over the past two seasons at JM, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound left-shot blue liner has 29 goals and 33 assists, for 62 points.

Veney was also recently selected by the Rochester Grizzlies in the North American 3 Hockey League Draft. He likely won't end up playing for the hometown team, but if he somehow doesn't land a spot in the USHL or NAHL next season, the Grizzlies hold his NA3HL rights.

I’m extremely honored, humbled and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academics and play Division 1 Hockey at Union College,first I’d like to thank God, my parents and brother and the rest of my family for everything they have done for me.@hauge_josh @TheLenergizer pic.twitter.com/7LjfdSClDg — jayden veney (@JaydenVeney) April 23, 2023

An outstanding skater, especially for his size, Veney's strengths are his ability to get the puck out of his own end and up the ice quickly.

He has a heavy shot and excellent vision, and has shown his conditioning is superb. He also has tremendous reach with his stick, a natural byproduct of his 6-7 frame.

One area coaches would like to see him improve upon is using his size and strength to his advantage, to become more of an intimidating physical presence.

“He’s a hockey player," JM head coach Matt Erredge told the Post Bulletin last month. "He’s always been a hockey player, always wanted to be a hockey player. It’s great to see him develop into the player I thought he could be.”

Veney hopped onto the radars of many junior and college teams last fall with an outstanding showing in the Upper Midwest Elite League. A strong high school season garnered more attention. He also played in one game for the North American Hockey League's St. Cloud Norsemen after the high school season ended.

John Marshall's Jayden Veney (2) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Just how far hockey will take Veney is anyone’s guess, though by all accounts, Division I college and professional hockey are in his future if his work ethic and drive to improve remain the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an insane drive,” Veney said last month, when asked how much the idea of a limitless hockey future motivates him. “I know when I get to junior hockey and college, I won’t be the best guy, but I will work to be the best guy.

“I know everyone at those levels will have a high skill level and that will push me even more to keep improving and getting better.”

Union won a national championship in 2014, beating the University of Minnesota in the championship game. The Dutchmen play in the ECAC — the conference in which national champion Quinnipiac plays — going 14-19-2 this past season under head coach Josh Hauge.