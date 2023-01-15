John Marshall's 'Killer Vs' Vlasaty, Veney stun Mayo

ROCHESTER — Long-time Mayo boys hockey head coach Lorne Grosso once told the Post Bulletin that heroes are made when the Spartans take on their oldest cross-town rival, John Marshall.

That was the case on Saturday at Graham Arena I.

In the 127th meeting between the Rockets and Spartans, John Marshall's "Killer Vs" etched their names into the history books of the rivalry.

JM goalie Cody Vlasaty did what he's done all season — make all the saves he should, and some he maybe shouldn't — and star defenseman JT Veney scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Rockets twice rallied from a goal down to beat the Spartans 5-3 in a Big Nine Conference game.

It's the only time Mayo and JM will meet this season, barring a matchup in the Section 1AA playoffs next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday's victory for JM (2-4-1 Big Nine, 6-8-1 overall) snapped a 10-game losing streak against Mayo and gave this group of Rockets its first-ever win against the Spartans. It also snapped Mayo's nine-game winning streak this season, which dated back to Dec. 6.

Prior to Saturday, the last time JM had defeated Mayo was on Feb. 9, 2017, a 4-1 Rockets victory at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Saturday's game was a lot closer, and the ice was often titled Mayo's way. The Spartans (4-1-0, 9-3-1) outshot the Rockets 41-17 in the game, but Vlasaty was up to the task from the start. The senior netminder was sensational at times, stopping 38 shots in the game, including an incredible 18 in the third period alone. His third-period save count included robbing both Mason Leimbek and Matt Siems on opportunities in close, in the final five minutes of play.

Vlasaty improved to 5-8-1 as the starter this season, with an .884 save percentage. He has made 30 or more saves in nine of his 14 starts this season.

John Marshall's JT Veney, shown here during a game last season, scored the game-winning goal Saturday as the Rockets beat rival Mayo for the first time in more than five years. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

On the other end of the ice, JM's big guns showed up when it mattered most. Veney, a junior defenseman who has junior hockey and college scouts hot on his trail, scored two goals and added an assist. So did senior Mason Decker, who led the Rockets in scoring last season and is tied with Veney this season for the team lead, with 16 points.

No play in the game was bigger, though, than Veney's second goal.

With the score tied at 3-3, Mayo was called for a tripping penalty with 3:13 remaining in the third period.

On the ensuing power play, Veney carried the puck through the Mayo zone and behind the net. The 6-foot-7 defenseman then used his long reach to wrap the puck around the goal and tuck it just between the post and the skate of Mayo goalie Will Weick.

ADVERTISEMENT

That gave the Rockets a 4-3 lead with 1:54 to play.

Decker was awarded an assist on the winning goal. Just more than a minute later, with Weick pulled for an extra attacker, Decker poked the puck to himself at neutral ice, a stride or two ahead of a Mayo defender. Decker was pulled down from behind on the play and awarded a penalty shot. With the goalie pulled, however, he wasn't required to shoot it; instead he was awarded the goal, giving the Rockets a 5-3 lead, which held up as the final score.

Mayo led 1-0 after a somewhat quiet opening period, with Gavin Black scoring the lone goal of the period with just 19 seconds to go.

Decker answered quickly in the second, scoring his first of the game just 1:35 into the period.

The teams then traded goals late in the second period, as Matthew Siems gave Mayo a 2-1 lead with 2:50 to play, then Peyton Eckhoff tied the score 2-2 just 34 seconds later.

JM took its first lead 1:03 into the third, when Veney scored a short-handed goal to make it 3-2.

Mayo answered on the same power play, as Ethan Dennis scored 36 seconds after Veney to tie the score 3-3.

That set up the dramatic finish, with Veney and Decker scoring 1:24 apart in the final two minutes to lift the Rockets to their 59th all-time win against Mayo, which now leads the all-time series 68-59-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Vlasaty) was excellent," Mayo coach Matt Notermann said. "Everything happens for a reason. Our squad took themselves for granted. Better lesson now than in March.

"Good for (JM coach) Matt (Erredge) and JM. They're good coaches over there, had their guys ready and were rewarded."

Mayo hosts Northfield at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Graham I, then the Spartans play at rival Century at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Graham IV.

John Marshall hosts Owatonna at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

JOHN MARSHALL 5, MAYO 3

John Marshall 0-2-3 — 5

Mayo 1-1-1 — 3

First period — 1. M, Gavin Black (Cohen Ruskell) 16:41. Second period — 2. JM, Mason Decker (JT Veney, Aiden Kang) 1:35 (pp). 3. M, Matthew Siems (Mason Leimbek, Payton Kor) 14:10. 4. JM, Peyton Eckhoff (Cam Neurer, Adam Mullenbach) 14:44. Third period — 5. JM, Veney (unassisted) 1:03 (sh). 6. M, Ethan Dennis (unassisted) 1:39 (pp). 7. JM, Veney (Decker) 15:06 (pp). 8. JM, Decker (unassisted) 16:30 (ps).

Shots on goal — JM 5-5-9 — 19, M 11-11-19 — 41. Goalies — JM, Cody Vlasaty 38 saves (41 shots); M, Nick Weick 14 saves (18 shots). Power-play opportunities — JM 2-for-4; M 1-for-5. Penalties — JM, 5-10 minutes; M, 5-8 minutes.