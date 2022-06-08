John Marshall's Nicometo has a singular goal — a state title

This was Michael Nometo's reaction to reaching the state track-and-field meet a year ago:

"I was like, 'Holy (smokes), you did it!' " Nicometo recalls exclaiming to himself.

That came after winning the 200-meter dash in the Section 1AA meet in 2021, qualifying him for state with that top-two finish.

The Rochester John Marshall junior won the 200 again in the section meet (Class AAA this time) this past Saturday at Lakeville South, barely edging Century star Max Comfere. Nicometo also managed a runner-up finish in the 100, this time behind Comfere, sending him to this week's state meet at St. Michael-Albertville in two events.

While excited all over again, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Nicometo sees this state-meet opportunity as simply the next step toward what he really wants.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The job is not finished," said Nicometo, who finished 11th at state last year, "because I want to win a state championship."

Nicometo is not favored to do that. That personal-best 21.84 time that he had Saturday in the 200 — his best race — ranks fifth-best this season in Class AAA. The top time belongs to Hastings' Jonathan Bezcicek (21.62). Champlin Park's Richlue Tudee is just behind him at 21.66 and Kristian Lodholz has gone 21.70.

Nicometo is much more of a long shot in the 100. The powerful junior has a terrific 10.78 time to his credit there, but Chanhassen's Tyrique Williams has gone 10.64, Moorhead's Alonn Salman 10.66, Champlin Park's Tudee 10.71 and Prior Lake's Grayson Spronk 10.72.

But when it comes to the 200 especially, Nicometo doesn't care who is seeded ahead of him. When he lines up in Thursday's preliminaries, and then presumably in Saturday’s final, he'll be there to do one thing — win.

"If the conditions are good, I run how I run and I stay out of my own head, I could just as easily pull something out of my hat as anyone," Nicometo said.

JM coach Michael Sonnabend says Nicometo's approach stays the same no matter what the setting or the meet's loftiness.

"He loves this stuff," Sonnabend said. "Michael just puts his game face on and has that attitude that he's going to win the race. He's super competitive. If he's going to do something, he's going to give it his best."

Long-ago discovery

Nicometo came to realize his high-end sprinting talent in seventh grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when he was already competing with the JM varsity and holding his own. JM’s been blessed with excellent sprinters for years, and it was no different when Nicometo showed up as a seventh grader.

He quickly showed that he'd be one more JM sprinting star.

"That was a motivator for me," Nicometo said. "We had some guys running really fast times. But when I started getting closer to them (as a seventh-grader), I realized I could be something in track."

Another big motivator has been one of his current teammates, fellow junior and close friend Keondre Bryant. Though injured much of this season, Bryant and Nicometo were neck and neck when they were both healthy.

That drove them to new heights, the two pushing each other in practices, trying to establish who was JM’s fastest man.

An injury shelved Bryan for good with about two weeks left in the season. But there remained plenty of competition close to home, with fellow Rochester sprinting stars such as Comfere and Mayo’s Noah Smith going against Nicometo countless times this season. All three qualified Saturday for state in the 200, Smith doing it by state standard.

All of it has led Nicometo to this point: a star who’s been made even hungrier and more driven by all of his competition.

He’s going to find even more of it starting Thursday. He can’t wait.