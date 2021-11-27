SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Johnson has record-setting day for LeRoy-Ostrander in title game

QB Chase Johnson set a Prep Bowl record with 412 yards from scrimmage as LeRoy-Ostrander toppled Fertile-Beltrami 58-8 in the Nine-Man state championship game on Saturday.

112721-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FERILE-BELTRAMI-STATE-CHAMPIONSHIP-0854.jpg
LeRoy-Ostrander's Chase Johnson (4) runs the ball during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Johnson set a Prep Bowl record with 412 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 272 yards and passed for 140 more. He ran for one touchdown and threw four TD passes as the Cardinals won 58-8. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 27, 2021 02:20 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Chase Johnson has been running wild all season for the LeRoy-Ostrander football team. And on Saturday, with a little help from his friends, he raced into the Minnesota state record books.

Johnson set a Prep Bowl record in the Nine-Man state championship game when he finished with 412 yards of total offense as the Cardinals defeated Fertile-Beltrami 58-8 for their first state championship. The Cardinals scored the most points in a Nine-Man state title game since 1976.

"It's crazy," Johnson said.

RELATED: LeRoy-Ostrander wins state championship in record-setting style LeRoy-Ostrander capped a 12-2 season by beating Fertile-Beltrami 58-8 in the Nine-Man state football championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Johnson had 272 yards rushing on just 18 carries with one touchdown. He also passed for 140 yards with four touchdowns as he completed 5 of 7 attempts.

“We ran the ball very effectively and we’ve done that for a long time now, running the football,” Cardinals coach Trevor Carrier said. “But we put the ball in the air a lot, too.”

The Cardinals' offensive line of guards Hayden Saas and Morgan Jasper, center Malyk Schaefer and tight end Gavin Sweeney opened holes all game long and helped L-O roll up 557 yards of offense.

“I always say that’s why I get my yards, because of the big boys in the front,” Johnson said. “It just helps out a lot.”

The 5-foot-5, 170-pound Johnson entered the game with a whopping 2,599 rushing yards rushing, with 38 touchdowns.

He might have been a little fresher at the end of the season because lineman Tanner Olson was moved to running back late in the year.

“That took a lot of pressure off me because I had someone (else to carry the load),” Johnson said. “I could just (say) ‘Coach, I’m tired, hand it to Tanner.’ ”

Olson rushed for 116 yards and three TDs in the state championship game. That gives him just under 800 yards and 19 TDs despite being shifted to running back during the last game of the regular season.

“You get a little more credit as a running back than as a lineman,” Olson said. “But it’s a lot more fun running the ball than blocking every time.”

Carrier admitted the move was a bit of a risk, but it definitely paid off for the Cardinals.

“It’s a tough decision anytime you change,” Carrier said. “Section 1 Nine-Man is a very, very, very good section and he’s unanimous linemen of the year. So when you take a chance and move that (player), it’s kind of a roll of the dice in a lot of people’s minds. We believe in Tanner and we saw the things he can do. We knew he could be that run-run option with Chase.”

With the dynamic 1-2 running punch, the Cardinals closed the season with nine straight wins. They finish 12-2 and won the first state football title in school history.

“To do it on the greatest stage of all, very proud of our boys,” Carrier said.

