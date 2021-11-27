Johnson has record-setting day for LeRoy-Ostrander in title game

MINNEAPOLIS — Chase Johnson has been running wild all season for the LeRoy-Ostrander football team. And on Saturday, with a little help from his friends, he raced into the Minnesota state record books.

Johnson set a Prep Bowl record in the Nine-Man state championship game when he finished with 412 yards of total offense as the Cardinals defeated Fertile-Beltrami 58-8 for their first state championship. The Cardinals scored the most points in a Nine-Man state title game since 1976.

"It's crazy," Johnson said.

Johnson had 272 yards rushing on just 18 carries with one touchdown. He also passed for 140 yards with four touchdowns as he completed 5 of 7 attempts.

“We ran the ball very effectively and we’ve done that for a long time now, running the football,” Cardinals coach Trevor Carrier said. “But we put the ball in the air a lot, too.”

The Cardinals' offensive line of guards Hayden Saas and Morgan Jasper, center Malyk Schaefer and tight end Gavin Sweeney opened holes all game long and helped L-O roll up 557 yards of offense.

“I always say that’s why I get my yards, because of the big boys in the front,” Johnson said. “It just helps out a lot.”

The 5-foot-5, 170-pound Johnson entered the game with a whopping 2,599 rushing yards rushing, with 38 touchdowns.

He might have been a little fresher at the end of the season because lineman Tanner Olson was moved to running back late in the year.

“That took a lot of pressure off me because I had someone (else to carry the load),” Johnson said. “I could just (say) ‘Coach, I’m tired, hand it to Tanner.’ ”

Olson rushed for 116 yards and three TDs in the state championship game. That gives him just under 800 yards and 19 TDs despite being shifted to running back during the last game of the regular season.

“You get a little more credit as a running back than as a lineman,” Olson said. “But it’s a lot more fun running the ball than blocking every time.”

Carrier admitted the move was a bit of a risk, but it definitely paid off for the Cardinals.

“It’s a tough decision anytime you change,” Carrier said. “Section 1 Nine-Man is a very, very, very good section and he’s unanimous linemen of the year. So when you take a chance and move that (player), it’s kind of a roll of the dice in a lot of people’s minds. We believe in Tanner and we saw the things he can do. We knew he could be that run-run option with Chase.”

With the dynamic 1-2 running punch, the Cardinals closed the season with nine straight wins. They finish 12-2 and won the first state football title in school history.

“To do it on the greatest stage of all, very proud of our boys,” Carrier said.