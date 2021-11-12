Johnson rushes for 323 yards to spark LeRoy-Ostrander to state quarterfinal victory

ST. PAUL — LeRoy-Ostrander is going to U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Cardinals rolled into the Nine-Man football state semifinals by defeating Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57-26 in the quarterfinals at cold and sometimes snowy Macalester College on Thursday night.

“That feels amazing,” Cardinals coach Trevor Carrier said. “Is there a better feeling in the world than that?”

Quarterback Chase Johnson again had a huge offensive game for LeRoy-Ostrander. The senior ran for a whopping 323 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. He was also 6-for-10 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’re pumped, this is what we’ve been working for so it’s pretty cool,” Johnson said.

LeRoy-Ostrander’s offense took a while to zone in on the Wheaton/Herman-Norcross defense. But once they did, the Cardinals were virtually unstoppable.

“We had to figure out what they were doing (on defense),” Carrier said. “They did so much stuff on defense throughout the year it was hard to pinpoint on what we thought they were going to do. But once we got locked in on what they were trying to accomplish, then we got going.”

The Cardinals didn't score in the first quarter and then trailed 12-7 in the second.

"In the beginning it was kind of rough," Johnson said. "But then our line started figuring things out. When out line started to figure their defensive line out, things just started to open up."

The Cardinals scored on four of their five possessions in the second quarter to surge to a 29-12 lead at the half.

Johnson rushed for 161 yards and threw for all 110 of his yard in the first half. He hit Tristan Lewison with a 40-yard scoring passing and later threw a 5-yard TD pass to Layne Bird with just four seconds left in the half.

“Once we started blocking up front, everything just started opening up and it was just easier to read and make plays,” Cardinals senior running back Tanner Olson said.

Olson finished with 144 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns for L-O. He had a 34-yard TD run in the second quarter and then had scoring runs of 1, 6 and 19 yards in the second half.

The Cardinals quickly put the game away in the third quarter. Johnson intercepted a pass on the second play from scrimmage. L-O then would score touchdowns on all four of their possession in the half until they went in victory formation at the end of the contest.

“We’ve worked hard in the offseason,” Olson said. “Everyone’s put their time in the weight room and we focus as much as we can in practice and get our work done.”

The diminutive Johnson has led the way. In the past two games, the 5-foot-5, 170-pounder has rushed for a staggering 591 yards and five touchdowns as well as passing for three scores.

“It’s so hard to tackle Chase,” Olson said. “Everyone says he’s so small, but he still has over 2,000 rushing yards. He bounces off everyone and he’s super strong.”

Johnson now has more than 2,400 yards rushing in 12 games.

“He’s such a good player,” Carrier said. “I don’t know if he gets the credit he deserves sometimes, but he’s remarkable.

“Chase is a great player, but with the O-line blocking for him, he just sneaks through,” Carrier added. “It’s a collective group, it’s awesome. Tanner had a good second half as well. We ran the ball really well.”

The Cardinals rolled up 577 yards of offense, 467 on the ground. They have now won seven straight games.

LeRoy-Ostrander (10-2) will play in the semifinals against the Kittson County Central and Ogilvie winner at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kittson County Central and Ogilvie were set to play their quarterfinal game on Friday.

“I think it’s a dream for most of us on this team,” Johnson said. “It’s just crazy.”

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross closes the season 9-3.

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 18

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 6-6-0-14 — 26

LeRoy-Ostrander 0-29-14-12 — 30

First quarter

WHN — Bryant Callenius 44 pass from Zachary Braaten (kick block), 3:53.

Second quarter

LO — Chase Johnson 6 run (Gavin Sweeney kick), 11:55.

WHN — Clint Peterman 15 pass from Braaten (run failed), 9:23.

LO — Tristan Lewison 40 pass from Johnson (Layne Bird pass from Johnson), 8:27.

LO — Tanner Olson 34 run (Olson run), 3:04.

LO — Bird 5 pass from Chase Johnson (pass failed), 0:04.

Third quarter

LO — Olson 1 run (Johnson run), 7:45.

LO — Olson 6 run (run failed), 2:18.

Fourth quarter

WHN — Andrew Walker-Hannemann 21 pass from Braaten (pass failed), 11:33.

LO — Johnson 51 run (Johnson run), 10:24.

LO — Olson 19 run (kick failed), 5:58.

WHN — Clint Determan 16 pass from Braaten (Bryant Callenius pass from Braaten), 1:14.

TEAM STATISTICS

WHN — LO

First downs 17 — 22

Total net yards 318 — 577

Rushes-yards 22-64 — 52-467

Passing yards 254 — 110

Pass att-comp.-int. 21-32-2 — 6-10-1

Fumbles lost 3-0 — 0-0

Punts-ave 3-39.7 — 0-0

Penalties yards 5-27 — 8-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 33-323, Tanner Olson 19-144. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross —Jarred Ehlers 4-27, Brayden Hofer 3-21, Tim Blume 2-13, Marshall Tolfison 1-8, Zachary Braaten 12-(-5).

Passing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 6 completion, 10 attempts, 2 TDs, 1 interception, 110 yards. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross — Zachary Braaten 21-32, 3 TDs, 2 interceptions, 254 yards.

Receiving

LeRoy-Ostrander — Tristan Lewiston 4-100, Gavin Sweeney 1-5, Layne Bird 1-5. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross — Andrew Walker-Hannemann 7-59, Clint Determan 6-95, Bryant Cullenius 3-55, Brayden Hofer 2-29, Kevin Casper 2-8, Jarred Ehlers 1-9.

