Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior hockey results for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

A scoreboard of men's junior hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Staff reports
January 27, 2023
Grizzlies 3, Peoria 1

PEORIA, Ill. — The Rochester Grizzlies received goals from three different players in a 3-1 victory over the Peoria Mustangs in men's junior hockey.

The Grizzlies got off to a good start as they started a stretch of nine road games in their next 11 outings.

The Grizzlies scored a goal in each period. Luke Morrisette scored in the first period and Ryan Berglund increased the lead to 2-0 in the second period. Austin Meers assisted on both goals.

After Peoria cut the margin to 2-1 in the third period, Marco Sandelgard scored at the 13:10 mark to put the Grizzlies back up by two goals.

Tate Cothern needed to make just 18 saves to collect the win in goal for Rochester. The Grizzlies held a commanding 40-19 advantage in shots son goal.

The win improves the Grizzlies to 24-8-4.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 3, Peoria Mustangs 1

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
