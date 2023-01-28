Junior hockey results for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

Grizzlies 3, Peoria 1

PEORIA, Ill. — The Rochester Grizzlies received goals from three different players in a 3-1 victory over the Peoria Mustangs in men's junior hockey.

The Grizzlies got off to a good start as they started a stretch of nine road games in their next 11 outings.

The Grizzlies scored a goal in each period. Luke Morrisette scored in the first period and Ryan Berglund increased the lead to 2-0 in the second period. Austin Meers assisted on both goals.

After Peoria cut the margin to 2-1 in the third period, Marco Sandelgard scored at the 13:10 mark to put the Grizzlies back up by two goals.

Tate Cothern needed to make just 18 saves to collect the win in goal for Rochester. The Grizzlies held a commanding 40-19 advantage in shots son goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win improves the Grizzlies to 24-8-4.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 3, Peoria Mustangs 1