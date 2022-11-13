K-M knocks off Grand Rapids in five, finishes third at state volleyball tournament
Kasson-Mantorville used a marathon win in the third-place match with Grand Rapids to finish its season 26-9 overall.
ST. PAUL — Kasson-Mantorville ended its season on a winning note in the Class AAA state volleyball tournament on Saturday, eking out a five-set win over Grand Rapids at Xcel Energy Center in the third-place match.
The KoMets won 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 22-25, and 15-11. No other details were available from the match.
K=M, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, finished its year 26-9 overall. It entered the state tournament ranked third in the state. Grand Rapids was ranked fourth.
The KoMets landed second at state a year ago.
