K-M knocks off Grand Rapids in five, finishes third at state volleyball tournament

ST. PAUL — Kasson-Mantorville ended its season on a winning note in the Class AAA state volleyball tournament on Saturday, eking out a five-set win over Grand Rapids at Xcel Energy Center in the third-place match.

The KoMets won 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 22-25, and 15-11. No other details were available from the match.

K=M, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, finished its year 26-9 overall. It entered the state tournament ranked third in the state. Grand Rapids was ranked fourth.

The KoMets landed second at state a year ago.