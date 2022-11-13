SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Prep
K-M knocks off Grand Rapids in five, finishes third at state volleyball tournament

Kasson-Mantorville used a marathon win in the third-place match with Grand Rapids to finish its season 26-9 overall.

Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville head coach Larry Hegerle high-fives the team after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
November 12, 2022 09:14 PM
ST. PAUL — Kasson-Mantorville ended its season on a winning note in the Class AAA state volleyball tournament on Saturday, eking out a five-set win over Grand Rapids at Xcel Energy Center in the third-place match.

The KoMets won 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 22-25, and 15-11. No other details were available from the match.

K=M, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, finished its year 26-9 overall. It entered the state tournament ranked third in the state. Grand Rapids was ranked fourth.

The KoMets landed second at state a year ago.

