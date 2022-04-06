K-M star Shubert picks Xavier

Kasson-Mantorville basketball star Aby Shubert has made up her mind.

On Tuesday night, the 5-foot-9 guard made her verbal commitment, letting the Xavier University coaching staff know that she was coming their way.

Shubert tweeted her intentions today.

"I'm super excited," said Shubert, already a four-year starter who averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game this past season, shot 42% on 3-pointers and now has 1,671 career points.

"This has been a long process, but also one that I'll only get once in my life," Shubert said.

Also a standout student, Shubert said her runner-up choice was the Naval Academy. She had 12 Division I offers to wade through.

In picking Xavier, located in Cincinnati, Shubert is bound for a school that plays in the prestigious Big East Conference. It's a league that contains women's basketball perennial juggernaut University of Connecticut and its revered coach Geno Auriemma.

And in making Xavier her choice, Shubert will be playing in one of the best arenas in America, the Cintas Center.

"That facility is top notch," K-M girls basketball coach Ryan Haraldson said. "I've seen photos."

Xavier has struggled in recent seasons and is now led by third-year coach Melanie Moore. The Musketeers went 9-21 last season, including 4-16 in the Big East. They last had a winning campaign in 2015-16, when they went 17-13.

Despite those struggles, Haraldson considers Xavier a fantastic choice for Shubert.

Moore and the Xavier program have shown persistent interest in Shubert for the past year. Not only that, but Xavier had been in search of an excellent shooter. Shubert certainly fits that bill.

"I think it's a great choice for Aby," Haraldson said. "They love her; she was the top guard on their list."

Shubert becomes the second girl from Kasson-Mantorville to commit to play Division I basketball in the last six years. Forward Kristin Scott played four seasons at Iowa State University where she was a standout starter. She was a 2017 K-M graduate.

Shubert will also become the fourth girls basketball player from the Hiawatha Valley League to play Division I basketball recently. Scott did it at Iowa State, Byron graduate Ayoka Lee just finished her junior season at Kansas State University, Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby completed her sophomore season at the University of North Carolina and Byron graduate Sacia Vanderpool completed her freshman season at the University of Wisconsin.

Lee was named first-team All-America by Sports Illustrated. Ustby was second team all-ACC for a North Carolina team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and Vanderpool was redshirted this year at Wisconsin.