Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

K-M star Shubert picks Xavier

Aby Shubert, a standout junior guard at Kasson-Mantorville, verbally committed to the Xavier University women's basketball program on Wednesday.

120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0637.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Any Shubert (11) drives towards the basket while defended by Lourdes' Caroline Adamson during a girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
April 06, 2022 03:09 PM
Share

Kasson-Mantorville basketball star Aby Shubert has made up her mind.

On Tuesday night, the 5-foot-9 guard made her verbal commitment, letting the Xavier University coaching staff know that she was coming their way.

Shubert tweeted her intentions today.

"I'm super excited," said Shubert, already a four-year starter who averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game this past season, shot 42% on 3-pointers and now has 1,671 career points.

"This has been a long process, but also one that I'll only get once in my life," Shubert said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also a standout student, Shubert said her runner-up choice was the Naval Academy. She had 12 Division I offers to wade through.

In picking Xavier, located in Cincinnati, Shubert is bound for a school that plays in the prestigious Big East Conference. It's a league that contains women's basketball perennial juggernaut University of Connecticut and its revered coach Geno Auriemma.

And in making Xavier her choice, Shubert will be playing in one of the best arenas in America, the Cintas Center.

"That facility is top notch," K-M girls basketball coach Ryan Haraldson said. "I've seen photos."

Xavier has struggled in recent seasons and is now led by third-year coach Melanie Moore. The Musketeers went 9-21 last season, including 4-16 in the Big East. They last had a winning campaign in 2015-16, when they went 17-13.

Despite those struggles, Haraldson considers Xavier a fantastic choice for Shubert.

Moore and the Xavier program have shown persistent interest in Shubert for the past year. Not only that, but Xavier had been in search of an excellent shooter. Shubert certainly fits that bill.

"I think it's a great choice for Aby," Haraldson said. "They love her; she was the top guard on their list."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shubert becomes the second girl from Kasson-Mantorville to commit to play Division I basketball in the last six years. Forward Kristin Scott played four seasons at Iowa State University where she was a standout starter. She was a 2017 K-M graduate.

Shubert will also become the fourth girls basketball player from the Hiawatha Valley League to play Division I basketball recently. Scott did it at Iowa State, Byron graduate Ayoka Lee just finished her junior season at Kansas State University, Lourdes graduate Alyssa Ustby completed her sophomore season at the University of North Carolina and Byron graduate Sacia Vanderpool completed her freshman season at the University of Wisconsin.

Lee was named first-team All-America by Sports Illustrated. Ustby was second team all-ACC for a North Carolina team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and Vanderpool was redshirted this year at Wisconsin.

Read more from Pat
John Marshall vs Mankato East Girls Basketball
Prep
Longtime JM girls basketball coach Schroeder calling it quits
John Marshall girls basketball head coach Phil Schroeder is stepping down after nine years on the job.
April 05, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
051321-ALL-CITY-TRACK-AND-FIELD-06001.jpg
Prep
Rochester girls track and field preview: Century brimming with talent, numbers
Century looks to be the cream of the crop in Rochester when it comes to girls track and field this year.
April 02, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061921-BOYS-CLASS-AA-TRACK-5581.jpg
Prep
Rochester boys track and field preview: Mayo, Century strong again; JM climbing in numbers
Mayo was the Big Nine Conference boys track-and-field champion last year. This year, the Spartans look to repeat. Century will also be strong again.
April 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLEGIRLS BASKETBALLBYRONROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOL
What to read next
Recruiting Report
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
April 06, 2022 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
April 05, 2022 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
April 05, 2022 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
April 05, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports