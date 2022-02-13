K-M volleyball coach Adam VanOort walks away — for now

This walking away business won't be easy for Adam VanOort.

The 45-year-old VanOort announced late this past week that he is stepping down as Kasson-Mantorville’s eighth-year head volleyball coach. Joining him in his exodus is his top assistant, Yvonne VanOort, his wife.

Adam VanOort had eight years of massive success at K-M, finishing with a cumulative record of 193-57, with four trips to the state tournament, including landing second this past season. It’s mostly for family reasons that VanOort is moving on from a K-M coaching position that had consumed him, it having become a year-round endeavor, including all of the K-M club volleyball teams he organized and coached.

Adam and Yvonne have two college-aged kids, both of them volleyball players. Noelle VanOort is a freshman at Indiana Tech (Fort Wayne, Ind.), where she was a standout on that NAIA team this past fall. Nic is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he plays club volleyball.

This stepping away will allow Adam and Yvonne more time to see them both and watch them play. It will also allow them to pursue other interests and lead a more diverse life.

At least for as long as Adam can stand it.

“Volleyball has been such a huge thing for my family,” said VanOort, a one-time professional beach volleyball player. “It’s how my wife and I met, and our kids both play. The last five years, almost 100% of me has been devoted to helping the (Kasson-Mantorville) volleyball program. Volleyball is the biggest passion in my life. So, I’ll be shocked if this is the end of the road for me in coaching. I think after being away from it for a couple of years, that I’m going to miss it.”

The K-M volleyball program will certainly miss him. VanOort had built KoMets volleyball into one of the most powerful and respected programs in the state.

What he prided himself in most was developing players, and not just their skills but their confidence as young women.

He wanted the girls he coached to understand that there is everything right about developing into a standout female athlete. He says he watched plenty of them struggle with that concept. So he made it part of his mission to drill into them the importance of being a competitor.

“I love helping kids develop confidence to become better competitors, especially girls,” VanOort said. “I think girls sometimes feel like there is something not proper about being a stud female athlete. I loved getting them to the point where they had that confidence that it was a good thing, to be a stud in the way that you compete. I just tried to keep sending that message, that our girls needed to play loose and confident, and to be aggressive.”

VanOort says there is plenty that he will miss about being K-M’s volleyball coach. Near the top of that list is all of the competition he found within their conference, the Hiawatha Valley League.

And the team he will miss squaring off with most is Stewartville and its Hall of Fame coach, John Dzubay. The two programs had some of the best and most intense battles that VanOort could have imagined.

He cherished those matchups.

“If you are a competitor, which (Dzubay) is, too, meeting each other are the times you coach for,” VanOort said. “I don’t think we would have gotten to the level we did (as a program) without Stewartville being there. We pushed each other. I don’t think either program would be as good as it is without the other. You just have to keep evolving your game in order to compete.”

Now, as he steps away from volleyball coaching, VanOort is intending to evolve his life. There are trips to take, their kids to see, and new and interesting challenges to take on.

He’s ready to be a new man. At least for a while.

