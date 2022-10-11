K-M's Narveson tops list of 15 players to watch in girls soccer playoffs

The girls high school soccer playoffs begin this week across the state. Here's a look at 15 players to watch this postseason in southeastern Minnesota:

SECTION 1A, 2A

(Top five players to watch)

Allyssa Williams, Winona Cotter

Williams has ridden her quickness, vision and ability to hit equally well with her left or right feet as she’s scored 18 goals and dished out 11 assists for a lethal Cotter team. She reads the game incredibly well. Williams is a senior midfielder.

Ava Killian, Winona Cotter

Killian has 13 goals and seven assists in 13 games. The junior midfielder is fast and uses her body well to her advantage. She’s got a sniper’s shot that comes off her foot in a hurry and she’s also strong in the air.

Amelia Gossman, Lourdes

Gossman has been playing for the Lourdes varsity since her freshman year. The senior forward recently had a career game, with three goals and two assists in a win over Cannon Falls. Gossman is a born scorer who has no fear on the soccer pitch.

Grace Buntrock, Lourdes

Among the fastest and quickest players that Lourdes coach Sarah Groven has ever directed, the senior defender seems to be everywhere on the field. Lourdes’ defensive numbers suggest as much as it is allowing just .5 goals per game.

Lourdes' Grace Buntrock (10) knocks the ball down during a girls soccer match against Stewartville Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Stewartville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Araceli White, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

The SCLA junior has been a dazzler this season as she’s scored 12 goals, with one assist. White has a booming shot and is a threat from anywhere on the field. Her foot skills are among the best around, allowing her to dribble through multiple defenders.

SECTION 1AA

Delaney Awe, Kasson-Mantorville

Awe is one of the top sophomores around. The forward has 11 goals and 10 assists. Her quickness, speed and composure make her hard for defenses to handle.

Kaylee Narveson, Kasson-Mantorville

The senior forward has a team-leading 12 goals and is regarded as a great finisher. She’s also assisted on five goals. Like Awe, her speed and control set her apart.

Paige Halder, Byron

The junior forward is among the top handful of girls athletes in southeastern Minnesota. A star in track and field and basketball, she is also that in soccer. Always the fastest player on the field, Halder has taken advantage of that to score 16 goals and dish out six assists in 12 games. Her combination of speed, ball striking and elusiveness in tight spaces sets her apart.

Byron’s Paige Halder (18) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Cassie Vagt, Byron

A senior defender, Vagt is also a speedy one. Vagt does her thing on defense where she is Byron’s anchor. She is a big reason why the Bears are only allowing .5 goals per game.

Sammi Chandler, Red Wing

The senior midfielder/forward has lived up to expectations despite being a marked player after being named All-Big Nine Conference the previous two years. Chandler has three game-winning goals and 12 goals overall, with five assists.

SECTION 1AAA

Jordan Nowicki, Century

Nowicki has a beautifully balanced game, able to use either foot equally well. A center midfielder, the senior has an almost even number of goals and assists — 12 and 11, respectively.

McKenna Baker, Century

A senior forward, Baker is strong and fast and uses both to her advantage. Her ability to muscle or race past defenders sets her apart. Baker has an even number of goals and assists, with 10 each.

Century’s McKenna Baker clears the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Annika Torbenson, Century

On a team that is brimming with excellent defenders, Torbenson stands out. The fast and strong junior is an all-out effort player. She's also been a prime player in Century's offensive success, sending well-placed balls up to attackers or bringing it up the field herself.

Isabel Wright, Mayo

For the second straight year, the senior has been the Spartans’ best point getter. Wright leads Mayo this season with seven goals and two assists. Wright has excellent field vision and ball control, and an ability to see plays develop.

Jordan Clark, John Marshall

Clark has size and athleticism, excellent attributes for a goalie. The senior has a whopping 118 saves this season and a save percentage of 84%. A year ago in a match with Lakeville North, Clark stopped 27 of 30 shot attempts.

