K-M's Shubert a gym rat and a star

Aby Shubert has 12 Division I women’s basketball offers on the table. Twelve.

The Kasson-Mantorville junior guard thought she had a shot at something like that back in the eighth grade. Then she spent virtually every extra minute of her life making sure she’d be right.

Aby Shubert, the ultimate gym rat? Oh yes.

“She is a warrior; she’s always improving her game,” Kasson-Mantorville coach Ryan Haraldson said. “Whether it’s playing with her AAU team, the different skill sessions she does, going to the (Rochester Athletic Club), or working with us (at K-M). She’s always working on her game, her craft.”

To track the genesis of this basketball devotion, the spotlight shifts to one person, Kyle Shubert. That is her father, the guy who more or less “made her” get busy with basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle began by filling out a chore list for Aby when she was in fourth grade. They varied a little bit, but “feed the chickens, feed the dogs and vacuum the floors” were mainstays.

And then there was one more, “play basketball.”

“My dad played high school basketball as well (at Kasson-Mantorville), and he wanted me to find a sport that I liked,” Aby said. “He told me that when playing a sport, you should want to be good at it. So one of my chores was to play basketball for 30 minutes every day.”

What began as a duty, turned quickly into an obsession.

The obsessed one was Aby. Her love affair with basketball was struck about one month into finding “play basketball” on her to-do list.

She's 'all-in'

Now, she plays year-round, rarely missing a day of getting up shots, working on her ball handling and doing fitness exercises. This has been going on since the seventh grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a member of the Twin-Cities based AAU team Minnesota Fury, as well as the Kasson-Mantorville high school team, Shubert plays organized basketball virtually year-round as well. The Fury’s season starts at the end of March and ends at the beginning of August. Kasson-Mantorville’s high school season goes from November until the beginning of March.

It never gets old for Shubert, who abandoned all sports but basketball (she does play golf and tennis recreationally) beginning in seventh grade.

“I liked volleyball a lot,” Shubert said. “But when I quit, I started spending a lot more time in the gym. I wanted a lot of time to focus on basketball.”

All of that focus has forever shown up most in Shubert’s shot. The right-hander has one of the sweetest strokes in Minnesota, and it’s allowed her to lead K-M in scoring every year since was an eighth-grader. It’s also the strength that has drawn the most interest from colleges, with schools such as Xavier, Navy and Illinois State having already offered her scholarships.

Shubert, who’s up to 1,104 career points as she heads into her junior season, was at her best last year. That’s when she averaged 19.3 points, once again sizzling from 3-point range. Shubert, who’s put endless time into the long ball, made 63 3’s last year, doing it on 41% accuracy.

She also hit 87% of her free throws and averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

This season, look for one change in Shubert’s game. Yes, she’ll continue to let shots fly from beyond the arc, but expect a higher volume of shots taken by her from mid-range.

She’s been working on that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m loving Aby’s mid-range game right now,” said Haraldson who’ll be learning more heavily on Shubert than ever this season with eight players having graduated from last year’s 16-4 team. “You see a lot of good 3-point shooters out there, or kids who can take it to the hole. But to be able to score from all three levels like Aby can, that’s important.”

Haraldson will also be looking for Shubert to be taking her game up another level in an area that has not a thing to do with basketball skills.

With her being the most experienced player on this K-M edition, he wants her leadership to take a jump. Though Shubert has never lacked in that area, he wants even more from her now.

So far, she’s not let him down. Shubert’s doing it by not just being a fine player, but a well-rounded person. Haraldson appreciates that she is a student member of the Kasson-Mantorville school board, plays the trumpet in the band, is a stellar student, is involved in a literacy program for kids, and is continually there for her teammates.

The most tangible thing she’s doing on the court for her teammates is being more vocal than ever.

She’s appreciating the opportunity.

“I think my communications have gotten a lot better,” Shubert said. “Whenever coach is talking about something to us, I try to chip in a little bit, too, telling them what I see.”