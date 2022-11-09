K-M's Shubert makes dream official, signing with Xavier

Aby Shubert wore out basketball nets to get here.

On Wednesday, all of that work came to fruition, the Kasson-Mantorville senior basketball player realizing her dream by signing a Division I National Letter of Intent with Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shubert was one of a pack of southeastern Minnesota athletes to make things official today with their future colleges and among a handful to sign with Division I schools.

The 5-foot-9 sweet-shooting Shubert had verbally committed to Xavier in April. But things hit her in a different way today. National Letters of Intent are binding.

“It’s one thing to commit verbally,” Shubert said. “But it’s another thing to have it become official. I just feel proud and also really grateful for every opportunity I’ve had that’s led me to where I am now.”

Shubert, a K-M starter since the eighth grade, has taken it upon herself to create so many of those opportunities. It’s meant getting into gyms whenever and wherever she can, year round, in order to hone her skills.

This marks the third player that K-M girls basketball coach Ryan Haraldson has directed who’s gone on to sign at the Division I level, Kristin Scott (Iowa State University) and Ashlyn Bigelow (University of Army) before her.

But Haraldson says that Shubert, who averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists last season, stands alone in making sure it would happen.

“It’s always fun when hard work pays off,” Haraldson said. “It’s been the time that Aby has put in during the off-season, whether that is physical training, going to ETS, doing basketball stuff with trainers and all the extra shooting she’s done at school — that is what has made Aby elite. She deserves everything she gets. No one puts in more time in the gym than she does.”

It is Shubert’s shooting and the variety of ways she can score points that stands out most. Already with 1,671 career points, Shubert hit a sizzling 42% of her 3-point attempts last season. But that’s not nearly the only way she scores. Shubert has developed a vast array of shots and from nearly all spots on the offensive end.

“Aby is an elite scorer and she scores at three different levels,” Haraldson said. “She has multiple finishing moves and shoots the ball from different slots with a high release or a low release. She does it in so many different ways.”

Soon, she’ll be doing that at Xavier University, in the Big East Conference.

Mayo’s Ian Regal bats during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

• Shubert wasn’t the only southeastern Minnesota athlete to sign with a Division I program on Wednesday. Also doing so were Mayo’s Ian Regal (baseball, University of Nebraska), Century’s Emily Garrison (swimming, Pepperdine University), Lourdes’ Ella Hopkins (basketball, Gonzaga University) and Stewartville’s Arianna Blohm (volleyball, North Dakota State University).

Two more who are expected to sign with Division I schools in the coming days are Zumbrota-Mazeppa volleyball player Rylee Nelson and Z-M cross-country runner Natasha Sortland. Nelson is likely to sign with Seton Hall University (N.J.) and Sortland with Northeastern University (Mass.).

Stewartville's Arianna Blohm (7) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Mayo on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Blohm represents a string of recent Stewartville volleyball players in the past few years who have earned Division I scholarships. Others are Kaitlyn Prondzinski (Illinois State University), Erin Lamb (University of Kentucky) and Allie Elliott (Fairfield University, Conn.).

• Mayo had the largest number of signings on Wednesday, with six. That included Hannah Hanson, who is expected to compete in two sports — volleyball and track and field — at Division II Biola University (Calif.).

SOUTHEASTERN MINNESOTA SIGNINGS

Austin: Ella Sorum, softball, Luther College.

Byron: Gabrielle Gartner, volleyball, Northwest Missouri State; Sophia Gartner, volleyball, Northwest Missouri State; Carson Pieper, cross country, University of Sioux Falls (S.D.).

Century: Sophia Langsdale, lacrosse, Northern Michigan; Emily Garrison, swimming, Pepperdine University; Elise Jensen, volleyball/track and field, Minnesota State, Mankato; Paige Patten, swimming, St. Cloud State University; Paige Decker, volleyball, University of Minnesota Duluth.

John Marshall: Jordan Cook, women’s soccer, University of Mary (N.D.).

Kasson-Mantorville: Aby Shubert, basketball, Xavier University; Cole Glazier, wrestling, St. Cloud State University.

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Tessa Erlandson, volleyball, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Lake City: Emma Berge, golf, Minnesota State, Mankato; Ryan Heise, basketball, Upper Iowa University.

Lewiston-Altura: Cole Kreidermacher, baseball, Winona State University.

Lourdes: Ella Hopkins, basketball, Gonzaga University; Vivica Bretton, basketball, Winona State University; Emily Bowron, basketball, Gustavus Adolphus College.

Mayo: Ian Regal, baseball, University of Nebraska; Mason Leimbek, baseball, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Maria Winter, volleyball, Upper Iowa University; Hannah Hanson, volleyball/track and field, Biola University (Calif.); Tiegan Mancuso, softball, Winona State University; Natalie Boorjian, swimming, Emory University (Ga.).

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Abigail O’Reilly, basketball, St. Cloud State University; Aeron Stevens, basketball, Southwest Minnesota State.

Stewartville: Arianna Blohm, volleyball, North Dakota State University.

Triton: Brylee Iverson, basketball, Southwest Minnesota State University.

