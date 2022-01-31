K-M's Tripp thrilled as he accepts Gophers football offer

It was about the age of 10 that Kasson-Mantorville junior Reese Tripp knew what he wanted.

It was to play football for the University of Minnesota.

On Sunday, he found out that his wish would come true. The Gophers offered the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman a scholarship at the conclusion of his “Junior Day” visit with Minnesota. About an hour later, Tripp said yes to Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, his parents by his side.

“When I said yes, Fleck jumped out of his chair and said, ‘This is insane, this is awesome!’ ” Tripp said. “Then he asked me if I was sure about it, and I told him it had been my dream since I was a little kid to play at Minnesota, that I was sure.”

It’s been an evolution for Tripp — and a quick one.

Just last summer, there was doubt about whether the K-M junior would even start for the KoMets in the fall. The issue was Tripp’s weight. He was hovering around 380 pounds, having spent too much time eating what he concedes were the wrong foods.

Tripp showed up for a Gophers summer camp this past July at that weight and with it drew little attention from their coaches. He’s certain his girth was the problem.

“I wasn’t moving too well,” Tripp said. “I’m sure they were thinking, ‘He’s big, but he’s not that great of an athlete.’ ”

Tripp used that lack of “wow” from the Gophers coaches as inspiration, and he’s never let up.

What he went to work on, above all, was his diet. Chips, once a frequent snack for him, were bid adieu. Also going by the wayside were second and third helpings of any main course.

It worked. By the time this past fall football season arrived, Tripp was down to 335 pounds. By midseason, the scale registered at 325 which coincided directly with Tripp suddenly getting an invitation to play on both sides of the ball for the state-tournament KoMets, as an offensive and defensive lineman.

It wasn’t just K-M coach Joel Swanson taking note of his advancements. College coaches were doing it, too. That led to

Tripp getting a pack of Division I offers in the last few months, including from Iowa State and Temple.

Lifelong dream

And on Sunday, it paved the way for the offer he’d been coveting since fifth-grade, with Minnesota coming through. The Gophers got a look at this new version of Tripp — now 6-6, 315 — and pulled the trigger.

There was no way that Tripp could say no to this.

“When they offered, I was just so happy,” Tripp said. “Fleck was telling me how he and all of their coaches loved my story, about how they thought it was incredible the way I’d changed my body and how I’d committed to making myself better. They said a big reason they’d offered me was because of my dedication.”

Swanson is sure they’re also going to like Tripp’s talent. This is a guy who is not only big and tall, but can move and plays with an edge.

He envisions Tripp growing to 6-7 and likely 350 before they’re done with him, with the added weight being muscle, not fat.

“You look at Reese, he’s got huge feet and hands, and you can’t teach size,” said Swanson, whose team finished as a state runner-up this past season. “He looks pretty awesome right now. But you put another 50 pounds on him, and do it the right way, and look out. Plus, he’s got an angry streak, which can work. He’s just got to learn when to turn it on and when to turn it off. But he’s got a lot of potential. He gets along with people and has a sense of humor that kids gravitate to.”

In choosing Minnesota, Tripp is not only excited because it answers a life-long dream, but because he’s headed to a program on the rise and one where his position group — offensive line — was among the best in the country this past season.

All five of Minnesota’s offensive linemen made All-Big Ten in 2021, some of whom are expected to be chosen in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“They put a lot into their offensive linemen,” Tripp said. “I like the way they turn these linemen into great players and are starting to put them into the (NFL).”

