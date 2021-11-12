Kasson-Mantorville blasts Fridley, heading to The Bank

LAKEVILLE -- Matt Donovan knew the offense would figure it out.

Even after he and the rest of the Kasson-Mantorville offense found itself on the sideline in the opening minutes of the second quarter watching their Thursday night opponent Fridley put together a near seven minute drive after a first quarter that saw K-M not pick up a single first down, there was never any doubt for the senior quarterback.

He could feel they were about to click.

Turned out he was right.

Kickstarted by a nice punt return from Donovan with 15 yards tacked on for a late hit, the KoMets eventually found their groove, scoring three touchdowns in the final five minutes of the second quarter on their way to a lopsided victory over Fridley 42-7 in a Class AAAA state quarterfinal at Lakeville South High School.

The KoMets (8-3) advance to the state semifinals next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis where they will play Section 8AAAA champion Becker at 4:30 p.m. that day. Becker beat Holy Angels 24-7 on Thursday night in a quarterfinal.

"I'm just proud of the guys," coach Joel Swanson said. "Everybody kind of said what's wrong with you? We're 5-3 and all three were close games. The guys just kept hanging with it and we eliminated a lot of our mental mistakes. The guys are peaking at the right time. You want to peak at the end and play your best football."

Yet, for the KoMets it wasn't a pretty start.

Their first two drives started inside the Fridley 45, but Anthony Moe-Tucker fumbled on his first carry on a third and short before a 3-and-out followed on the next K-M drive. Another 3-and-out followed on their third possession. That's when the Fridley offense put together a drive that saw them take seven minutes off the clock and keeping the high-powered KoMets' offense on the sidelines.

But the KoMets defense held tough, forcing a punt to get off the field. It also allowed the K-M offensive coaching staff the chance to make some adjustments.

"When they put together that impressive seven-, eight-minute drive, that gave our offensive coaches something to work on," Swanson said. "They made some adjustments with the guys."

After the teams traded 3-and-outs, it appeared the KoMets would be pinned deep in their own territory but Donovan fielded the punt around the 15 before taking it to the 35 where he was hit late out of bounds to put the ball at the 50.

It seemed to give the spark the offense was waiting for.

"Our energy was great from the get go, but we were still feeling things out on offense," Donovan said. "And I think once that happened, our offense just said alright lets go and we just took off from there and didn't stop."

Donovan went 14 yards on the next play for the KoMets' first first down with 6:40 left in the second quarter. Four plays later, Donovan found Gavin Giesler for a 30-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-2 for the game's first score. Even though the extra point was blocked, the momentum was with the KoMets as it appeared they had found something against a Fridley team that had not allowed more than seven points in its past five games.

"They definitely wanted to come up and play the run hard," Donovan said. "That definitely opened up the pass game for us more than it usually has."

Soon, it was clear that Fridley hadn't a clue what to expect from the Kasson-Mantorville offense.

After another 3-and-out forced by the K-M defense, the offense picked up chunk plays before Moe-Tucker, who fumbled on his first two carries, rumbled in from six yards out for the score. After a Donovan run on the conversion, it was 14-0 with under two minutes left in the second.

Fridley took the ensuing kick inside the KoMets' 40 but the next play saw the shotgun snap go over quarterback MJ Newton's head before K-M recovered inside the Fridley 45. It looked like K-M was trying to get in field goal range before Donovan connected with Easton Suess for a 20-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-8 to make it 21-0 with just eight seconds left.

It was the second of three touchdown passes for Donovan as he would connect with Giesler again on fourth down, this time was a 29-yard score on a fourth-and-11 to make it 35-0 in the fourth quarter.

Donovan completed 4 of 6 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 112 yards rushing on 18 carries.

"I was just glad to see more guys get involved," Donovan said.

The KoMets made it four consecutive possessions with a touchdown when Moe-Tucker capped off the opening drive of the second half with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone. Moe-Tucker would add a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as he finished with 92 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. He now has seven touchdowns this postseason after tallying three in the Section 1AAAA title game against Byron.

After being held to under 30 total yards in the first quarter plus, K-M finished the game with 370.

"All credit goes to the offensive coaches," Swanson said. "The kids hung with it and that's what you have to be able to do."

The KoMets' defense too, deserves a lot of credit.

The Tigers (8-3) averaged well over 30 points per game, thanks to their standout quarterback MJ Newton. The junior signal-caller had entered with over 1,000 yards passing and close to 900 yards on the ground with 20 total touchdowns, but was limited the majority of the game. Of his 161 yards rushing, 101 came in the fourth quarter with 65 coming on a touchdown run when it was 42-7. He was only 4-for-13 with 43 yards through the air.

Fridley managed just 52 total yards in the first half before finishing with 257.

"You had to play your assignment," linebacker Kellen Wilke said. "Make sure you get your assignment right and fill the right gaps. Just that D-line not going that far up the field helps."

And now the KoMets are one game away from playing for a state title.

"We're just playing with swagger right now," Wilke said. "That's been our thing is we just want to play with swagger. As long as we have that, we are going to keep rolling."

KASSON-MANTORVILLE 42, FRIDLEY 7

Fridley 0-0-0-7— 7

K-M 0-21-7-14 — 42

First Quarter

No score

Second Quarter

KM — Gavin Giesler 30 pass from Matt Donovan (PAT blocked), 4:56

KM — Anthony Moe-Tucker 6 run (Donovan run), 1:53

KM — Easton Suess 20 pass from Donovan (Alex Donovan kick), 0:08

Third Quarter

KM — Moe Tucker 2 run (Alex Donovan kick), 9:05

Fourth Quarter

KM — Giesler 29 pass from Matt Donovan (Alex Donovan kick), 6:03

F — MJ Newton 65 run (kick good), 4:50

KM — Moe-Tucker 42 run (Alex Donovan kick), 3:08

TEAM TOTALS

F — KM

Total Net Yards 257 — 370

Rushes-Yards 39-214 — 38-271

Passing Yards 43 — 99

Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-13-0 — 4-6-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 — 4-0

Penalties-Yds. 3-25 — 2-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

F — M.J. Newton 24-161, TD; Lexi Korti 8-12; Devin Williams 6-21; Isaiah Watson 1-12. KM — Matt Donovan 18-112; Anthony Moe-Tucker 12-92, 3 TDs; Brooks Buchanan 3-22; Michael Hoff 1-13; Gavin Giesler 3-25; Evan Snow 1-9.

Passing

F — Newton 4-13-0, 43 yards KM — Matt Donovan 4-6-0, 99 yards.

Receiving

F— Williams 3-33; Guinahi Douhe 1-10. KM — Giesler 2-59, 2 TDs; Easton Suess 1-20, TD; Aidan Smith 1-20.