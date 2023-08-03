Kasson-Mantorville defensive end Easton Suess keeps family sports tradition alive with college commitment

KASSON — This is a family deal, athletic greatness.

Last but not least in the Suess family is Easton. On Tuesday, the son of Bryan and Slone Suess put his name out there, making a verbal commitment to play football a year from now at Winona State University. On Wednesday, he announced it on Twitter.

Kasson-Mantorville graduate Bryan was also a football star and played at the University of Minnesota. Slone Suess was Slone Benson while growing up as a multi-sports star in Grand Meadow. She later played basketball at North Dakota State University, then married.

The oldest of their three children, Peyton Suess, played volleyball for four years at Division I Wake Forest University and will use up her final season of eligibility this fall at Oregon State University. Middle child Mya Suess was a high school volleyball and basketball standout who made a last-minute decision not to play college sports. And now, it’s Easton’s turn for headlines, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder one of the top defensive ends in the state.

All of them have been products of Kasson-Mantorville High School, and with the genetics they share, all seemed predestined for sports greatness. For Easton, the only question was which sport would he favor in the end, football or basketball. He happens to excel at both.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Wednesday’s announcement made it clear. This is first and foremost a football player.

“My dad always left it up to me which sports I’d play,” Easton said. “But he did always surround me with football growing up. I’ve always had a first love of football. There is more emotion to football and that translates well for me.”

Suess’ athletic gifts also translate perfectly for the sport.

This isn’t just a big guy. This is a 6-4, 220-pounder who can run, quickly change directions and jump. All of that serves him perfectly as a defensive end.

As a junior last fall, it was a package that netted him six sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 8 tipped passes and an interception. Suess did all of that in just eight games.

He also did it while not being nearly as big and strong as he is now. Suess has tacked on 25 pounds of muscle since last football season ended. He’s gotten bigger while also maintaining his speed, with him recently timed in 4.65 in the 40-yard dash, rare for a defensive lineman.

Kasson-Mantorville football coach Joel Swanson sees his potential as limitless.

“If he projects up to 255 pounds and is still as fast as he is now, then wow,” Swanson said. “He can be pretty fierce. On the defensive line, he tips a lot of passes, creates interceptions and he’s even intercepted two (in his varsity career). He makes the defensive line coach look good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Suess is in his third year as a K-M starter. He’s forever jumped out to Swanson both with his athletic ability and his sense of how to play. He has what Swanson calls an “athletic mind.”

Knowing that, the coach has tried to push him.

“I’ve always tried to keep him interested and challenged,” Swanson said.

He’s helped push him right into an athletic scholarship. Suess, who was also being recruited by a pack of other schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, liked Winona State’s sales pitch, vibe and effort most.

“They made a really good effort and emphasized getting to know me as a person,” Suess said. “They really seem excited about me.”

