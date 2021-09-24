Kasson-Mantorville girls soccer eyes special season

Both Halle Determan and Elle Hager knew their senior season was going to be a memorable one.

In fact, the Kasson-Mantorville senior midfielders have been letting people know that for a while now.

“Ever since Halle and I were in the eighth grade, we were like, ‘When we get to become seniors, we’re going to be so good.’ We would talk with our soccer buddies that were in soccer and say, ‘Guys, we’re going to be so good our senior year on varsity and have so much fun,’” Hager said. "We have always talked about this year.”

So far, they've made good on that prediction.

After returning 15 varsity letterwinners and all but one starter from a team that went 5-5-3 last year, the KoMets are 9-1 this season and a perfect 4-0 in the HVL with impressive victories over familiar foes and perennial powers in Park of Cottage Grove and Lourdes.

It's the program's best start since going 6-1-2 in 2015.

With an offensive attack that seemingly knows where each other is at any given time, the KoMets have outscored opponents 42-6 in their 10 games with an incredible 10 players recording two or more assists.

“It’s amazing to play with this group,” junior forward Kaylee Narveson said. “It’s crazy to be playing with all the girls for this long, and we have such a great team chemistry that we make good outside passes and we are able to connect each pass and control the game.”

“The chemistry is just super good,” Hager said. “Before games, we’re always laughing and having fun with each other. We all just trust each other.”

That trust is something that was years in the making.

Hager, Determan, Narveson and junior defender Maclyn Smith have been playing on varsity since the eighth grade, while sophomore defender Charlotte Woodrum has started since she was a seventh-grader. Yet, this group’s relationship extends well off the field.

Team sleepovers are common and they often can be found together at Buffalo Wild Wings or doing team dinners at each other's houses, enjoying the different parents' specialties such as the taco hot dish courtesy of Erin Krahn’s mother.

“Last season, I think COVID brought everyone down a little bit,” Narveson said. “It really affected us. Then coming into this year, I really think we came in strong and we knew we had to get through this as a team.

“... We really focus on team bonding outside of soccer. It’s not just individually, it’s as a team. Nobody is ever left out.”

Of course, experience isn't enough. Talent is also needed to back it up, and the KoMets have plenty of that.

Determan is the quarterback of the midfield where she joins forces with Hager to form a dynamic duo. Those two are flanked by freshmen Makenzie Carrier and Delaney Awe on the outside, who were eased into varsity action last year as eighth-graders. The two combined for all three goals in the KoMets' 3-0 victory against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday, with Awe netting her seventh and eighth goals of the season.

But it's Narveson who is the goal-scorer up front, with a team-best 11, thanks to the combination of a strong leg and toughness in the box.

The backend is anchored by Smith, with goaltender Lizzy Johnson proving she can make big saves when needed.

“I knew if we could work hard and stay healthy, we could make things interesting,” coach Chris Soderberg said. “So far, so good.”

Soderberg has split up the 16-game schedule into four sections with Park and Lourdes in their first four games. With those opponents, Soderberg admitted he would have been perfectly fine with a 2-1-1 record. Instead, they went 4-0.

They did it in different ways, too.

Against Park, Johnson was a late scratch in net because of an illness and in stepped senior Lauren Ingram for her first varsity start. All she did was make 12 saves as the KoMets won 2-1.

“She's a great story,” Soderberg said. “A senior that stuck it out and when I told her (she was starting), her eyes just lit up. … That’s what high school sports is all about.”

Against Lourdes, it was Narveson’s hat trick -- including a shot that came from more than 30 yards out -- that knocked off the top-10 ranked Eagles 3-1 and helped the KoMets deliver an impressive message to future opponents.

“That definitely showed everyone that we are serious and it showed our team, we have what we need -- we can do things this season,” Hager said. “We can beat the big teams. We really realized that after the Park game.”

They have another potential message sender in Saturday's game against defending Section 1A champion Winona Cotter.

But K-M also knows a potential playoff run is anything but guaranteed. Especially with Byron looking strong and the improvements of Winona and Red Wing.

"This is a strong senior class," Soderberg said. "We have a lot of good teams in the south here."

But the KoMets have been building for this.

"We saw that the team was becoming really good," Hager said. "We are ready to just bring it this year and make this year the best one."