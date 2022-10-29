SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kasson-Mantorville runs past Winona to reach Section 1AAAA football title game

Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.

Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Kasson-Mantorville’s Broc Barwald (3) carries the ball during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. K-M won the contest 29-5 to advance to the section title game against Stewartville.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Joe Mellenbruch
October 29, 2022 04:47 PM
This article will be updated later today with addition information and quotes.

KASSON — Kasson-Mantorville’s defense of the Section 1AAAA football title is still very much in motion.

That’s because of what happened Saturday at KMTelecom Stadium, with big plays proving the difference between the No. 2-seeded KoMets and No. 3 Winona. Senior running back Broc Barwald ran in a pair of lengthy first-half touchdowns, and K-M booked its place in next week’s section title game with a 29-5 victory over the Winhawks.

The KoMets will take on top-seeded and top-ranked Stewartville on Friday at a neutral site still to be determined.

Barwald needed just 11 carries to pile up a game-high 176 rushing yards on Saturday. His third carry of the game went for 67 yards to jumpstart the scoring on K-M’s opening drive. He also added an 85-yard TD in the final minute of the opening half, which made it a three-score game at the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KoMets (7-2) seized their first bout of true momentum thanks to their special-teams unit, sandwiched between those two Barwald scoring runs.

After a beauty of a punt from K-M senior Lars Ingram, which pinned the Winhawks back on their own 1-yard line early in the second quarter, the KoMets’ defense immediately sprung into action, thwarting Winona’s ensuing first-down play after sophomore quarterback Deion Prolo bobbled a shotgun snap. Prolo was able to recover the fumble, but was subsequently sacked for a safety to make it 9-3 KoMets.

Moments later, K-M senior Aidan Smith returning the ensuing safety free kick 73 yards to the house to make it a two-score game.

But the KoMets weren’t yet finished in the first half.

After spurning a promising Winona drive with an interception, hauled in by Smith, with under a minute to play in the second quarter, Barwald struck again with his 85-yarder to make it 22-3.

The third quarter was much less eventful in comparison, with both teams sharing a combined seven punts. But the KoMets eventually got back on the scoreboard again, with junior quarterback Kyle Nelson turning his second and final completion of the game into a 20-yard passing touchdown to Smith.

Winona (7-3) added a safety of their own to close the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

By Joe Mellenbruch
