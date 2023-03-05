Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier captures elusive state title

ST. PAUL — After many close calls, including a state runner-up finish last year, Cole Glazier is finally a state champion.

The Kasson-Mantorville senior got the metaphorical monkey off his back with a 1-0 victory by decision over Bryce Burkett of Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran in the MSHSL Class AA 170-pound state championship on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

For Glazier, it feels as good as he ever imagined, he just wish it didn't go by so quick.

"It feels awesome," Glazier said. "Better than I could have imagined. But just like I expected it went by so fast. I walked out of the tunnel and before I know it I was walking back into the tunnel and it was over. I wish I would have been able to stay out there longer.

"A lot weight off the shoulders. Like I said, every kid dreams about being a state champion."

As a two-time medalist, including that aforementioned state runner-up finish after a third place finish the year before, Glazier entered this senior season with one goal in mind: Join his brother Adam as a state champion.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Since day one of the season, he has been locked in that.

It started with a title at the Donnybrook down in Iowa, followed by his first Santa Hat at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and was great at the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational — where he suffered his only loss of the season (48-1) to the No. 5 ranked 170-pounder in the country in the finals. But perhaps more importantly, he was instrumental in helping a young KoMets that maybe some were overlooking this season to a fourth place finish at the Class AA tournament.

Still, Glazier knew he had to take care of business come Saturday at 'The X'.

He did that first with a clinical performance in the semifinals for a 7-0 victory over Parker Adkins of Princeton to put himself back into the state finals.

That's where the unbeaten Burkett was waiting in a match-up of the top two 170-pounders in Class AA.

But that's where the senior showed the sophomore a thing or two.

Glazier was going for a takedown in the first period, but didn't get it. He stay focused and as Burkett started the second period down, Glazier was confident that he could get a turn or just ride him throughtout the period.

Glazier ended up doing the lather, pile driving Burkett's head into the mat for the majority of the second period. Then with him starting down, Glazier knew it was opportunity. He quickly collected the escape and from there, there was nothing Burkett could do. He simply wasn't scoring against Glazier. Not on this night.

"He couldn't get to me," Glazier said.

He was able to ride out the victory from there. When the final whistle blew, Glazier looked more shocked than anything until he jumped into the arms of father, Dan, who was in his corner. It was the exact same scene as to when his brother won a state title in both his junior and senior seasons. Both gave him bear hugs coming off the mat.

"It's awesome because nobody knows my wrestling better than my dad, right?" Glazier said. "Then my brother too. It's awesome. Not everybody gets to have their dad in the corner."

Now comes Glazier's next chapter in his life — one that will take him to St. Cloud State University where he will join former teammate Logan Vaughan.

"Now on to bigger things," Glazier said. "More coaches and trusting those coaches to get me to the next level."