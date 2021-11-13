Kasson-Mantorville to play for a state championship

STST. PAUL — Kasson-Mantorville likely got everything it could have wanted.

There was a fast start, a wakeup call, a rebound in play, a wild and marathon final game and ultimately a win over New Prague in the Class AAA volleyball semifinals.

K-M prevailed 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22 on Friday at Xcel Energy Center..

The win was the KoMets' 11th straight and bumped the No. 2-seed to 30-3 overall. Next up will be their heaviest test of the season as they take on No. 1 ranked and seeded Marshall at 5 p.m. Saturday in the championship at Xcel Energy Center.

K-M has never won a state volleyball title and has had just one other appearance in the championship match, in 2002.

Marshall is 32-2 and has won 22 straight.

The KoMets know the approach they'll try to strike against obvious favorite Marshall.

"We just have to go out there and play our game," said K-M senior defensive specialist Caitlynn Wanous, who epitomized the KoMets' defensive-rich abilities on Friday with 20 digs.

Wanous was part of a trio of K-M defenders who rarely let the ball hit the floor, as Whittney Deno totaled 24 digs and Aryss McAdams had 18.

"Against Marshall, we're going to have to stay loose and confident," Wanous continued. "When we are all confident, we play well together. We're going to have to go into the match with an 'I-don't-care attitude.' By that, I mean we can't worry about making a mistake. And if we make one, to just keep playing."

It was that kind of attitude that New Prague seemed to adopt in what turned into the final set Friday. After a rough start to the match, where it had all kinds of trouble handling the KoMets' hard and flat serves, the No. 3-seeded Trojans settled in.

"That is a good team," K-M coach Adam VanOort said. "I knew they were going to come back. They do a lot of good passing, and their (setter) was passing (incredibly) well all night."

The KoMets seemed to be in a perfect place heading into the fourth set, leading the match 2-1 and rolling not just defensively, but offensively, too. Ellie Ask and Annika Larson were both having their way at the net, and once again reaping the benefit of having an All-State setter in Maddie Converse.

Larson finished the match with 24 kills, while Ask had 16. Converse had 47 set assists.

Things really look good for K-M well into that fourth set, with it leading by a whopping 23-13.

But then, suddenly, New Prague began to play next-to-perfect volleyball. And that lasted and lasted. The Trojans went on an 8-0 scoring run.

"I think that took two or three years off of my life," VanOort joked.

K-M had enough good stuff when it mattered most to finally end New Prague's out-of-nowhere perfect run, getting a point here, and then another one, before Larson finally ended things with a kill that the Trojans couldn't handle.

It's likely that New Prague did K-M a favor by putting the KoMets to that late test. It forced K-M to draw on something that it has ridden all season -- poise.

The guess is that it's going to need that in spades on Saturday night when it attempts to take down a giant, Marshall.

K-M answered the call Friday. They'll try to do it one more time Saturday.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, New Prague 1

New Prague#19#25#17#22

Kasson-Mantorville#25#21#25#25

New Prague: Avery Klein 8 kills, 17 digs; Shelby Bolar 6 kills, 2 ace serves, 7 digs, 1 block; Claire Baribeau 2 kills, 2 blocks; Abby Molstad 5 kills, 28 assists, 15 digs; Anna Molstad 14 kills, 5 assists, 34 digs, 1 block; Kayla Thorsfedlt 5 kills.

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 2 assists, 18 digs; Caitlynn Wanous 1 assist, 20 digs; Jaden Heidt 3 digs; Maddie Converse 47 assists, 4 aces, 11 digs; Whittney Deno 14 kills, 1 ace, 24 digs; Cassidy Thompson 5 aces, 4 digs, 1 block; Ella Babcock 1 kill; Abby Distad 3 assists, 1 ace, 3 digs; Ellie Ask 16 kills, 7 digs.