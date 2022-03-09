SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Kasson-Mantorville up, down, but not out in section victory over Red Wing

Kasson-Mantorville hits 10 of 20 3-point attempts to defeat Red Wing 48-43 in Section 1AAA quarterfinal play

K-M celebrates win over Red Wing.jpg
The Kasson-Mantorville boys basketball team and some of the team's fans celebrate on their home court after beating Red Wing 48-43 in Section 1AAA boys basketball quarterfinal play on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Kasson.
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 08, 2022 10:53 PM
This article will be updated with more information and quotes later tonight.

KASSON — Kasson-Mantorville is trying to establish a winning tradition in boys basketball. Winning in the postseason is a solid way to build that foundation and the KoMets took a step in that direction on Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded KoMets showed some resolve in Section 1AAA quarterfinal play against No. 5 Red Wing. K-M used torrid shooting from 3-point range to build a 30-21 lead at the half.

But when that lead turned into a deficit late in the second half, the KoMets didn't fold. They battled back and posted a 48-43 victory to advance to the semifinal round on Saturday against No. 1 Austin.

"For Kasson-Mantorville basketball, this is huge," KoMets coach Nick Pocius said. "We started this process four years ago and we're excited to see it continue on. ... I think we have a good buzz with our basketball program right now."

Camden Holecek, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, led the KoMets with 20 points and he nailed six 3-pointers.

Camden Holecek Mug.jpg
Camden Holecek

“We’re not really known as a basketball program and the guys have worked really hard this year,” Holecek said. “I’m really proud of the guys and we all feel great right now and we’re ready to get to the next game.”

Red Wing used strong defensive play to spark a 14-0 run in half, turning a 34-25 deficit into a 39-34 lead with six minutes to play.

“We just had to buckle down and focus in,” Holecek said. “They came out in a different defense in the second half because we were on such a roll.”

Red Wing switched out of its 1-3-1 zone in the second half and extended its defense to try and combat K-M’s stellar 3-point shooting. And junior guard Mitchell Seeley came off the bench and had a couple of big steals for the Wingers during the run.

Down 39-36, the KoMets tied the game when Holecek hit a 3-pointer with 3:22 left. Then after Red Wing had a player take a second straight offensive foul, Jake Hallstrom put K-M ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining.

“He doesn’t shoot as many (3-pointers) as Cam, but he’s probably our most accurate,” Pocius said of Hallstrom.

K-M sealed the win as Hallstrom, Jordan Kelpel and Mason Flom were all 2-for-2 at the line in the final 1:23 of play.

“These guys are resilient, they never quit,” Pocius said. “And that’s the thing that we love about this group. We knew when they made their run that we’d make our run eventually, too.”

The KoMets lived on the 3-point shot Tuesday. Of their 16 made field goals, 10 were from beyond the arc and they made 50% of those long-range attempts. Holecek went 6-for-11 from 3-point range, including 5-for-7 in the first half.

“I was in a zone,” Holecek said.

Senior Andrew Ball, a 6-3 forward, was a force on the inside for Red Wing (14-13). He scored 20 points, including in the second half when he was 6-for-8 from the field.

Kasson-Mantorville had defeated the Wingers 44-38 in Red Wing on Feb. 19.

The KoMets (18-9) will now play in the semifinals at Austin (15-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Kasson-Mantorville 48, Red Wing 43
No. 5 RED WING (43)
Reid Hartman 0 P; Deso Buck 12 P, 4 3-PT; Maddox Hanson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Mitchell Seeley 0 P; Denval Atkinson 8 P, 7 R; Andrew Ball 20 P, 6 R.
No. 4 KASSON-MANTORVILLE (48)
Jordan Klepel 2 P, 4 R; Camden Holecek 20 P, 6 3-PT; Mason Flom 4 P, 4 R; Jake Hallstrom 12 P, 2 3-PT; Easton Suess 2 P, 5 R; Ethan Lee 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: KM 30, RW 21.
Free throws: RW 6-8, KM 6-8. Field goals: RW16-43, KM 16-31.
Three-point goals: RW 5-17, KM 10-20. Rebounds: RW 21, KM 22. Turnovers: RW 9, KM 15.

