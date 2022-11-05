Kasson-Mantorville volleyball comes back to beat Byron in a hard-fought battle; advances to state

ROCHESTER — It was never easy, but battle-tested Kasson-Mantorville volleyball knows how to win, and the KoMets showed that experience to secure the Section 1AAA title in a 3-2 win against Byron at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday.

No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville will again head to the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

A long first rally set the tone for the game.

Ella Babcock scored the first point of the game for the KoMets and ignited the offense early. K-M started 5-1, but the Bears and Lauren Fjerstad weren’t going to go out easily.

Fjerstad’s tip found a hole in the KoMets defense, followed by a hard kill to bring Byron within two, 5-3. After another kill by Fjerstad, K-M scored twice to force a Bears timeout.

Down 15-10, Byron outside hitter Sophie Gartner grabbed two hits and showed off good defense, which seemed like a turning point for the Bears as the bench erupted.

Though the Bears never took back the lead in the first set, Fjerstad continued to push the offense in the second half of the set, hitting everything hard, including a hit that smacked Babcock in the upper arm.

The Bears pulled the set within one, 18-17, before K-M went on a 7-0 run to win the first set, 25-17.

Babcock again scored the first point, this time in the second set, but the KoMets didn’t go on another immediate run. In fact, the Bears’ offense found its rhythm after the two teams traded points early.

After multiple ties, Fjerstad nailed two back row kills, giving the Bears a 13-11 lead. Byron’s lead continued to widen, and the Bears went on a 8-3 run before the KoMets took a timeout.

K-M’s defense made a few mistakes, namely letting balls drop at the net. Gartner closed out the second set with two kills, and the Bears tied the game at one set each with a 25-14 set two victory.

The third set again began with a Babcock kill, but Fjerstad responded with three kills in a row to give the Bears a 6-5 lead. K-M continued to fight and tied the set at 7. Byron went on a 8-1 run, but the KoMets scored twice, putting Byron’s lead at 16-11.

Both teams traded points, but Byron kept a five point lead. The KoMets made it interesting at set point, but the Bears won the third set, 25-16.

For the first time all game, Byron secured the first point of the fourth set, and the offense continued to click, going up 4-1 on K-M.

The KoMets tied it at five, and K-M’s offense continued to work, opening up a 13-6 lead. Both offenses continued to work, and Byron strung together a 3-0 run to put the score at 21-19.

The rest of the fourth set was a battle, tied at 24 and 25, before a bad pass by Fjerstad sealed a 27-25 K-M win.

If the fourth set was a battle, the fifth was an all-out war of who wanted to advance to state more.

K-M ran out to a 10-6 lead. With Nelson serving, the Bears grabbed the next four points. Babcock recorded errors on her next two hits, allowing Byron to get within two, 14-12.

In the end, the KoMets won 15-12 on a Byron defensive miscue.

It was a tougher game that went to five sets compared to the end of September, when K-M handed the Bears a 3-2 loss.