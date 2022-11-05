SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Kasson-Mantorville volleyball comes back to beat Byron in a hard-fought battle; advances to state

"We came up top, and I think we deserved it," K-M senior pin hitter Ella Babcock said. "We worked hard. We worked our butts off."

Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Sophia Sutton and Aryss McAdams cheer after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 05, 2022 05:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — It was never easy, but battle-tested Kasson-Mantorville volleyball knows how to win, and the KoMets showed that experience to secure the Section 1AAA title in a 3-2 win against Byron at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday.

No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville will again head to the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday.

Also Read
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Prep
Photos: Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship on Nov. 5, 2022
Kasson-Mantorville defeated Byron 3-2 in the Section 1AAA volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
November 05, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Prep
Growth year for Cannon Falls includes winning another Section 1AA volleyball title
No. 2 seed Cannon Falls defeated No. 4 Caledonia 3-1 to win the Section 1AA volleyball championship for the second straight year.
November 05, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, Caledonia volleyball Section 1AA championship on Nov. 5, 2022
Cannon Falls tops Caledonia in the Section 1AA championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
November 05, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

A long first rally set the tone for the game.

Ella Babcock scored the first point of the game for the KoMets and ignited the offense early. K-M started 5-1, but the Bears and Lauren Fjerstad weren’t going to go out easily.

Fjerstad’s tip found a hole in the KoMets defense, followed by a hard kill to bring Byron within two, 5-3. After another kill by Fjerstad, K-M scored twice to force a Bears timeout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Down 15-10, Byron outside hitter Sophie Gartner grabbed two hits and showed off good defense, which seemed like a turning point for the Bears as the bench erupted.

Though the Bears never took back the lead in the first set, Fjerstad continued to push the offense in the second half of the set, hitting everything hard, including a hit that smacked Babcock in the upper arm.

The Bears pulled the set within one, 18-17, before K-M went on a 7-0 run to win the first set, 25-17.

Babcock again scored the first point, this time in the second set, but the KoMets didn’t go on another immediate run. In fact, the Bears’ offense found its rhythm after the two teams traded points early.

After multiple ties, Fjerstad nailed two back row kills, giving the Bears a 13-11 lead. Byron’s lead continued to widen, and the Bears went on a 8-3 run before the KoMets took a timeout.

K-M’s defense made a few mistakes, namely letting balls drop at the net. Gartner closed out the second set with two kills, and the Bears tied the game at one set each with a 25-14 set two victory.

The third set again began with a Babcock kill, but Fjerstad responded with three kills in a row to give the Bears a 6-5 lead. K-M continued to fight and tied the set at 7. Byron went on a 8-1 run, but the KoMets scored twice, putting Byron’s lead at 16-11.

Both teams traded points, but Byron kept a five point lead. The KoMets made it interesting at set point, but the Bears won the third set, 25-16.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time all game, Byron secured the first point of the fourth set, and the offense continued to click, going up 4-1 on K-M.

The KoMets tied it at five, and K-M’s offense continued to work, opening up a 13-6 lead. Both offenses continued to work, and Byron strung together a 3-0 run to put the score at 21-19.

The rest of the fourth set was a battle, tied at 24 and 25, before a bad pass by Fjerstad sealed a 27-25 K-M win.

If the fourth set was a battle, the fifth was an all-out war of who wanted to advance to state more.

K-M ran out to a 10-6 lead. With Nelson serving, the Bears grabbed the next four points. Babcock recorded errors on her next two hits, allowing Byron to get within two, 14-12.

In the end, the KoMets won 15-12 on a Byron defensive miscue.

It was a tougher game that went to five sets compared to the end of September, when K-M handed the Bears a 3-2 loss.

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS VOLLEYBALLKASSON-MANTORVILLEBYRON
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Prep
Photos: Mabel-Canton, Bethlehem Academy volleyball Section 1A championship on Nov. 5, 2022
Mabel-Canton beat Bethlehem Academy 3-1 in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
November 05, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Prep
Mabel-Canton gets it done, headed to state for first time since 2001
Mabel-Canton notched an inspired 3-1 win over No. 1 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A volleyball championship on Saturday.
November 05, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Prep
Erickson kicks top-ranked Chatfield past Caledonia and into Class AA state tournament
Chatfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, nipped No. 8 Caledonia 10-8 in the Section 1AA football championship game on Friday.
November 05, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Football.
Prep
High school football state tournament matchups
The quarterfinal matchups for the high school football state tournaments will be set this weekend. Play begins Thursday at dozens of neutral sites around the state.
November 05, 2022 12:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports