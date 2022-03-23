Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge named Mr. Minnesota Wrestler of the Year

Bennett Berge has added more hardware to an already crowded trophy case.

The Kasson-Mantorville senior has been tabbed by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2022 Mr. Minnesota High School Wrestler award.

The MWCA annually presents the award to the senior that best exemplifies the highest ideals of high school wrestling in Minnesota. Judging is based on past performances, citizenship, academics, leadership, and adherence to MSHSL rules. Berge is the second from Kasson-Mantorville to win the award, joining his brother Brady (2017).

Berge went 52-0 this season en route to his fifth straight state title. He won titles at 138 pounds, 160, 170, 182 and 195, becoming just the seventh wrestler in Minnesota to win at least five individual state titles. He was also named the Post Bulletin's Co-Wrestler of the Year with Byron's Maxwell Petersen.

The South Dakota State University commit went 124-1 over his final three seasons and won 241 career matches, but is just as impressive off the mat. He is also a National Honor Society member, Link Crew Leader, and member of the MWCA Academic All-State Team.