Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge named Mr. Minnesota Wrestler of the Year

The South Dakota State University commit has been tabbed by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association after collecting his fifth state title.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6855.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin Staff
March 23, 2022 02:31 PM
Share

Bennett Berge has added more hardware to an already crowded trophy case.

The Kasson-Mantorville senior has been tabbed by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2022 Mr. Minnesota High School Wrestler award.

The MWCA annually presents the award to the senior that best exemplifies the highest ideals of high school wrestling in Minnesota. Judging is based on past performances, citizenship, academics, leadership, and adherence to MSHSL rules. Berge is the second from Kasson-Mantorville to win the award, joining his brother Brady (2017).

Berge went 52-0 this season en route to his fifth straight state title. He won titles at 138 pounds, 160, 170, 182 and 195, becoming just the seventh wrestler in Minnesota to win at least five individual state titles. He was also named the Post Bulletin's Co-Wrestler of the Year with Byron's Maxwell Petersen.

The South Dakota State University commit went 124-1 over his final three seasons and won 241 career matches, but is just as impressive off the mat. He is also a National Honor Society member, Link Crew Leader, and member of the MWCA Academic All-State Team.

Related Topics: WRESTLINGKASSON-MANTORVILLE
What to read next
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6824.jpg
Prep
Petersen, Berge PB's co-Wrestlers of the Year
Byron's Maxwell Petersen and Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge are Division I commits who dominated all season long, going a combined 102-0 en route to state titles. They are the Post-Bulletin's co-Wrestlers of the Year.
March 23, 2022 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Prep
Experienced Hayfield rolls to victory in Class A state quarterfinals
No. 1 seed Hayfield opened the game with a 16-2 run and went on to defeate unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 in the Class A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.
March 23, 2022 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal on March 23, 2022
Hayfield took on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
March 23, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Caledonia state basketball
Prep
Caledonia gets off to strong start, rolls past Perham in Class AA state quarterfinals
Eli King had four breakaway dunks and 17 points as No.2 Caledonia toppled unseeded Perham 51-40 in the Class AA quarterfinals
March 22, 2022 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck