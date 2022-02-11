Kasson-Mantorville's "hoop head" Holecek taking his game to next level

There was a point when Camden Holecek didn’t take basketball quite so seriously.

That point seems like a long time ago for the Kasson-Mantorville senior.

Holecek always played the sport growing up, but when he got to middle school and saw how good some of his friends were becoming, he decided he wanted to improve his game as well. His dedication has really paid off over the past few years.

KoMets coach Nicholas Pocius calls Holecek a “hoop head” who has improved his overall skill level quite a bit from his junior to senior year. Holecek’s extra work on shooting and ball handling have elevated his game.

“He’s really dedicated himself in the gym,” Pocius said. “He works hard on his own and he’s also elevating himself to push his teammates, too.”

Holecek said he really enjoys golf and he used to play football, too, but basketball is a year-round activity for him now. When he started playing AAU basketball as a freshman was also about the time he found his true passion for the sport.

“I really love the sport,” Holecek said. “I’d say I really fell in love with it just recently, like eighth grade.

“I think it was seeing my friend on varsity and I just worked for it,” he added. “It just brought out the competitive edge in me.”

Holecek has always embraced his defensive role, a challenge he has accepted since he joined the varsity as a sophomore. He typically is asked to guard the opponent’s best player.

And much like his physical stature, Holecek’s offensive game has really picked up over the past season. The guard was about 6-foot-1 when he averaged 12.5 points per game as a starter during his junior season. This year he has grown to 6-3 and weighs 180 pounds. And being the go-to offensive player for the KoMets, Holecek’s scoring average has jumped to 18.9 points per game.

“It was definitely a challenge right away in the beginning of the year, but then I let it come to me,” Holecek said of his increased offensive role.

He has taken a no-nonsense approach to getting better.

“I just go to the gym and focus on what I need to work on,” he said.

He was a good distance shooter a season ago. This year he has added the ability to drive to the basket more often, which has helped him draw fouls and get to the line. He tied a single-game school record with seven 3-pointers in a contest against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. He also had a game where he has gotten to the free-throw line more than 10 times.

He is shooting 50.5% from the floor, including 36% from 3-point range. Besides leading the team in scoring, he also is second with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

“He’s also surrounded with some great teammates who really help a lot,” Pocius said. “The combination of players we have this year has given Cam the opportunity to shine the way he has.”

Mason Flom is a strong passer who gets Holecek the ball in good position to shoot it. Flom is another key senior for the KoMets, who have a 12-8 record, including 8-4 in the Hiawatha Valley League, with six games left in the regular season.

“We’ve played together for a long time and most of the lineup consists of seniors,” Holecek said of K-M’s veteran squad. “We just have a really great chemistry.”

Holecek hopes the KoMets can catch the leaders and win an HVL championship this season. He would also love a chance at winning the Section 1AAA championship. He currently has 779 points and still has an outside shot of reaching 1,000 for his career.

Even though Holecek has made a major leap this season, Pocuis believes his game can take an even bigger step in the near future. Pocius said he will be a good fit at a college looking for a strong shooter and defender. Holecek's goal is to play college ball; he has drawn interest from some area Division III and junior college programs.

“He’s a very hard worker and he’s always looking to get better and find his competitive edge,” Pocius said. “Whether it’s being in the weight room or getting in the gym as much as he can, or just studying the game, he’s somebody who I think has not reached his ceiling yet.”

